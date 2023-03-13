Loch Ness Monster Hunter Makes Wild Claim About Legendary Creature

Stories and sightings of the Loch Ness Monster date back thousands of years, with their beginnings taking place some 1,500 years ago, when ancient inhabitants of the Scottish Highlands created carvings of a strange creature inhabiting Loch Ness.

Since that time, stories of Nessie have grown and twisted into a rich lore, including theories behind the creature’s movements, habits, and lifestyle. Now, a Loch Ness Monster hunter has added one more detail to the monster’s mythos – it may have a mate.

Eoin O’Faodhagain, a 58-year-old monster hunter, was monitoring webcam footage of Loch Ness when he noticed something strange in the water. There appeared to be a shadow moving beneath the surface, the mystery object stretching around 30 feet in length.

As he continued to watch, two humps surfaced nearby, moving away from each other. In awe at the strange sight, Eoin now believes that Nessie isn’t alone in its watery home. “It is obvious that the two Nessie-like humps are moving over a two-minute period,” he said, per The Sun. “And the larger hump of the two has changed position from the smaller one.”

“Given the fact that there is no disturbance of water visible between objects, you would have to concur they are two separate moving creatures.”

Could There Be Another Monster Lurking in Loch Ness?

Dedicated to his monster hunt, O’Faodhagain keeps careful watch of the Loch with his webcam, even when at his home 400 miles away in County Donegal, Ireland. In Eoin’s opinion, his newest sighting virtually has to be another monster, because “what animal could be that long?”

Additionally, it’s not as if another monster simply appeared in Loch Ness one day. Eyewitnesses to Nessie could have been looking at one of the two monsters at any given time, not realizing that there was another lurking nearby.

Now, it’s possible that this other creature is a giant eel, as the snake-like fish are extremely common in the Loch. “There are a hell of a lot of eel in Loch Ness,” O’Faodhagain admitted. “Having the odd rogue giant one is not beyond the realm of reality.”

However, that’s not the prevailing theory in his mind. Instead, he believes the existence of two creatures actually makes the conflicting lore of the Loch Ness Monster make more sense. “This is only my opinion – of Nessie being two different creatures – hence the abundance of different descriptions we have for her.”

O’Faodhagain captured the double monster sighting at Shoreland Lodges, near Fort Augusts on the Loch’s southern shore.

In his many years of watching Loch Ness, the monster hunter has registered an impressive number of Nessie sightings. Due to the new rules surrounding the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, however, this new sighting doesn’t count as an entry.