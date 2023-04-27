Loggerhead turtle rescued with over 8 pounds of barnacles on its shell

It’s not uncommon to see a loggerhead turtle with a barnacle or two on its back. Eight pounds of barnacles, however, is another matter entirely.

So when Broome Native Animal Rescue discovered Olivia, a loggerhead covered head to tail in the sticky crustaceans, they knew they had their work cut out for them.

Rescuers first found Olivia in Roebuck Bay, a marine embayment in Western Australia. The endangered loggerhead turtle was clearly in failing health, her body weight dangerously low and her shell almost completely covered in barnacles.

The poor turtle was in such a bad state that many advised the rescue to simply put her out of her misery. But the wildlife rescue was determined. They were going to bring the ailing turtle back from the brink.

It took months of careful rehabilitation and care, but eventually, they were successful. Rather than the dying animal she had been upon arrival at the rescue, Olivia was swimming happily and slowly regaining a healthy weight.

Wildlife Rescue Celebrates Loggerhead Turtle’s Impressive Recovery

To celebrate the impressive feat, BNAR took to Facebook to give an overview of the loggerhead turtle’s intense rehabilitation.

“After nearly 3 months of intensive care, she has gone from near death to a lively hungry turtle,” they wrote. “After tube feeding her several times to get her to start eating she is now consuming up to 2 kilos of food per day.”

They went on to explain that her ill health made feeding Olivia tricky. While they typically would feed a loggerhead squid, Olivia would only eat raw king prawns, a far pricier option. “Olivia is a turtle with expensive taste,” the rescue joked.

When the loggerhead turtle arrived at the rescue, she was at least 26 pounds underweight. Now, loggerheads can weigh anywhere between 200 and 350 pounds, but the massive weight loss still made Olivia rather skeletal. Thankfully, though, she’s well on her way to a full recovery!

How Do Barnacles Affect Sea Turtles?

So, obviously wearing an 8-pound suit of barnacles isn’t all that comfortable. But what does it mean for loggerhead turtles? Do the barnacles harm them in any way?

It depends. Most barnacles don’t harm sea turtles, one or two will attach to the shell or skin and the turtle won’t even acknowledge it’s there. In other cases, however, the barnacles will burrow into the skin, causing discomfort and leaving the turtle vulnerable to a host of infections.

The incredible amount of barnacles covering Olivia is an indication of just how ill the loggerhead turtle truly was.

Barnacle infestations such as hers typically only occur when the turtle is debilitated first. Their lack of movement and poor health is essentially a neon welcome sign for organisms such as barnacles and algae.

As the infestation grows, the turtle can lose its vision, suffer immense tissue damage, and even lose the ability to swim due to the additional weight. This prevents them from hunting and eating. In short, you would never see a healthy loggerhead turtle with 8 pounds of barnacles on its shell.