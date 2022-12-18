LOOK: Angler Sets New State Record With Massive 900-Pound Bluefin Tuna

When Captain John Cruise and his fishing crew embarked on their trip through New River Inlet, North Carolina, the plan was to have an easy, fun day on the water. But when they ended up with a 900-pound bluefin tuna on the other end of their line, all bets were off – it was time to set a new state record.

Cruise and his crew left New River Marina on December 2 with plenty of live bait and headed four miles off-shore to 50-foot waters. For bluefin tuna anglers, these are pretty shallow waters to find the behemoth fish, but the odds were in their favor. Casting an eight-foot bluefish into the water, the crew soon heard the rip of the reel as a tuna the size of a grand piano grabbed a hold of the bait.

Zack Foster and Aaron Barr were also on Cruise’s 35-foot Contender charter boat, Pelagic Hunter II, and all three remembered just how exhausting the battle against the record-breaking fish was.

“I knew it was a giant of a fish and we were headed for an epic battle when the tuna made a sizzling run of about 600-yards,” Cruise, age 50, a retired Marine Corps officer, told SportingFish Magazine. “We slowly closed the gap to the tuna, but it was a long, tough fight.”

Dolphins Nearly Bust the Bluefin Tuna Catch

The battle lasted roughly five and a half hours, and the fish fought with all of its might until the very end. But Cruise was no novice fisherman and knew how to work with his crew, gear and vessel to come out victorious.

“There was almost nothing we could do except stay in the fight, a down and dirty brawl with an immense fish,” Cruise said. “The fish went real deep, and I figured the only way I could get it up and near the boat was to sort of ‘plane’ it toward the surface using the boat.”

They weren’t in the clear yet. Soon, they realized a pod of dolphins was heading in their direction. With enough friction, the mammals could have broken the braided line. Luckily, though, the pod steered away, likely sensing the ensuing fight. Once the bluefin tuna was close to the surface, Cruise’s crew grabbed the harpoon and took the shot.

“The gaff pulled out, and another gaff got knocked away by the fish,” the captain said. “Then the fishing line broke and the only thing keeping us tied to the tuna was the 1,500-pound harpoon line.”

Crew Gets the State Record Fish But Not the Record Sporting Catch

After some trouble with the harpoon line, Cruise finally had the 900-pound bluefin tuna pinned against the stern. They even broke two hoists trying to pull the heavy fish onboard.

“But we finally dragged it in headfirst, so only about a quarter of the fish was hanging off the stern,” Cruise said.

Understandably, the crew raced back to shore where they could get an official weight on the massive tuna. The fish qualified as a state record, but there was a catch. Because Cruise had three men on the rod, their fish couldn’t qualify for the sporting catch record.

Still, the experience and the massive tuna were reward enough for the trip.