LOOK: Before and After Photos Highlight Lake Mead’s Dire Situation Amid Climate Crisis

The rapidly declining water levels of Lake Mead can be tracked over time through a series of photographs. The popular outdoor area and recreation lake has gained massive attention recently as the water levels continue to decline, creating concerns that the area would end up reaching deadpool status in just a few short years.

Lake Mead Is Facing Serious Concerns Amid Megadrought

The popular reservoir is formed by the infamous Hoover Dam on the Colorado River. The lake has been facing worrisome declines in water levels amid a megadrought that is gripping the southwestern areas of the United States. And satellite imagery and photographs shared by the NASA earth observatory are showing side-by-side images highlighting the drastic changes.

The photos show Lake Mead and its size in July 2000 compared. These compare the waterway to the same areas 22 years later on July 3, 2022. As predicted, the lake appeared noticeably smaller in the 2022 photos. Additionally, reports note, July was a particularly dry month for the area. Researchers saw the popular lake drop to its lowest level ever sitting below 1,040 feet. However, 2022 also marked the year in which the water levels in Lake Mead rose for the first time in three years. These rising numbers were due to a very wet monsoon season, experts report.

It Has Been Decades Since The Nevada Lake Has Seen Its Highest Levels

Lake Mead’s highest water levels were recorded decades ago in 1983. At this time, the levels were so high that the waters began overflowing in the area. Images included in the side-by-side updates show waters from that time flowing fast out of the Hoover Dam.

Photos from eras far before the 1980 pics show a lot of activity on the waters. A snapshot taken in 1940 depicts a sailboat on Lake Mead…just a few years after the Hoover Dam was constructed.

Lake Mead made some major headlines last year. This happened as the declining water levels led to some very strange and often gruesome revelations from deep below the surface. As the water level sinks a variety of tragedies were exposed including various shipwrecks and dead bodies. More continue to be discovered as the water levels continue to drop.

Officials say that the future of the waterway is very hard to predict. And, even though the water levels are fast declining right now, experts say they don’t know when – or if at all – the lake will actually hit deadpool status. However, early predictions note that there is a 47 percent chance water levels could reach below 1,020 feet later this year.