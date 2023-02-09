LOOK: Carpet Python Caught in Boy’s Bedroom Trying to Take Down Dog Toy

A boy and his parents were shocked to enter his room to find a carpet python doing its best to subdue a dog-shaped pet toy left lying on the floor.

Stumbling upon the odd scene, the family immediately reached out to Ryan Fuller, owner of Snake Rescue Sunny Coast, who gladly ventured to the home to remove the pesky python.

Now, coming across a snake in your bedroom might sound like a nightmare – and in some instances, rightfully so. In this case, however, Fuller stressed that the family had nothing to fear. Despite the carpet python’s intimidating attack on the inanimate Scottie, the snake is nonvenomous and mostly harmless to humans. Mostly.

Though this species of python doesn’t pack a punch in terms of poison, it does possess a rather nasty bite. “Coastal carpet pythons are non-venomous. But [they] do have around 100 needle-sharp teeth so a bite can still be quite painful,” Fuller explained to Newsweek. “They only pose a danger if you harass them, otherwise, they are quite a passive snake.”

While it’s true that some 63,000 people die annually as a result of snake bites, the statistic is largely due to a lack of antivenom. In countries like Australia, where the carpet python was found, the number of snake bite fatalities is far lower.

In 2019, only two people lost their lives to snake bites, and neither was from a carpet python. The vast majority of snake bite deaths in Australia can be attributed to the eastern brown snake. Unlike its benign relative, the eastern brown is a temperamental reptile with the second most venomous bite on Earth.

Carpet Pythons Pose a Deadly Threat to Pets

Carpet pythons might be mostly harmless to humans, but the same cannot be said for pets. The non-venomous snake can grow up to 10 feet in length and as thick as a human leg. And though they possess no poison, they’re plenty strong enough to constrict a dog or cat.

“Once they get to a certain size, they can start seeing pets like small cats and dogs as a meal,” Fuller explained. “Snake bites to animals only occur when the animal gets too close or is trying to play with them.”

That said, Fuller’s intentions behind posting the python’s dog toy takedown wasn’t to frighten pet owners. On the contrary, he felt the image was “cute and humorous.”

The snake wrangler did, however, provide advice to anyone who might find a carpet python in their home in the future (it’s a fairly common occurrence in Australia, believe it or not).

“These snakes are usually very passive,” he said. “As long as you keep your distance and keep any pets away from them, they aren’t bad to keep around as a mobile mouse trap. But, if you are ever worried that one might try to take a pet, call a snake catcher for removal.”