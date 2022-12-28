LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge

As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.

Unable to rescue the dog themselves, the Strand Tower crew called in the help of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, who rushed to the scene. It was unclear whether the dog had fallen down the cliff side or walked down. Given the pitch of the drop, however, it seems likely that it lost its footing near the edge after escaping from its owner’s fenced-in yard nearby. Either way, there was no way for the dog to return to safety by itself.

Because the dog was trapped on airport property, the firefighters first had to cross the runway with permission from the tower. Using a climbing rope, the crew then carefully lowered themselves down the steep embankment toward the pup.

The dog didn’t bark or growl at the approaching firemen, but it didn’t make the mission easier, either. Lost, terrified, and shivering in the frigid Intracoastal waters, the dog was entirely too traumatized to approach the benevolent strangers attempting to rescue it.

The Myrtle Beach firefighters, however, were determined. Rather than leaving the dog behind or frightening it further, they called its owner for assistance.

Using the amphibious boat from North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, the rescue crew ferried the owner to the dog’s line of sight. Calmed by the presence of its best pal, the dog allowed the firefighters to approach. They then carried it to its owner in the waiting boat before transporting both to safety.

“Great work by all crews in successfully rescuing the stranded dog and reuniting with its owner,” NMBFR wrote in the Facebook post. “Units cleared just after 7 pm. That dog doesn’t realize how lucky it was to have Engineer Darcie Shotts working today as she was not going to clear this call until she knew that dog was safe and sound! She is our resident Animal Whisperer!”

In response to the fearless rescue efforts in service of the local dog, Facebook users showered the firefighters with praise. “Thank you guys for loving all the fur babies. This could have ended very badly for this sweet pup.

Great job to our local hometown heroes!! Not all heroes wear capes! Stay safe. And have a Happy New year to all,” one user wrote.

“Amazing first responders, thank you for what you do! My thoughts and prayers are always with you. Thanks for saving this pup Darcie Shotts!” another said.