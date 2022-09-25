LOOK: Fiona Completely Floods Eastern Canadian Towns, Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

Fiona has been causing massive problems in Eastern Canada as hundreds of thousands of people are without power. Images and videos of the storm damage right here show the vastness of it all. CNN indicated that the storm moved through after it made landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday. Coastal homes reportedly were damaged and even collapsed due to the storm itself. The storm continued to make its way inland on Saturday night. Fiona still packed sustained winds of 70 miles per hour yet is continuing to weaken, too. The National Hurricane Center is also keeping tabs on the storm, too.

Canadian officials have remained vigilant in their oversight of Fiona’s moves. They are still warning citizens that this is a dangerous storm. At one point on Saturday night, its center was reportedly 80 miles northwest of Channel-Port aux Basques, which is in Newfoundland and Labrador. In the area, coastal homes reportedly collapsed and some structures even fell into the sea. In the town, houses reportedly were washed away, according to Mayor Brian Button. He made his statement as part of a Facebook video on Saturday morning.

Fiona Causes Problems In Portions Of Atlantic Canada

Portions of Atlantic Canada were expecting dangerous storm surges, which are ocean water being pushed onto land. Then, “large and destructive waves” would also accompany the storm surges, according to forecasters. A state of emergency was declared for the town as “multiple electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts” hit Saturday morning. According to René Roy, who is editor-in-chief of local publication Wreckhouse Press, a scene of carnage was present with the storm. This included uprooted trees and nearly eight homes wiped out by a storm surge. Toss in cabins floating by along with a boat carried by floodwaters onto a local playground in the mess.

In a Saturday afternoon news conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is assessing the damage. Officials reportedly have started helping affected communities by Fiona. Trudeau did approve a request from Nova Scotia for federal assistance. The prime minister also states that the Canadian Armed Forces will be going to the region. It will go there for assistance in damage assessment and cleanup efforts.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said in a news conference that there was “shocking” damage. Houston said that restoring power was among province officials’ top priorities. Damage has affected communities that have had roads washed out. Also, downed trees and powerlines have caused major issues, too. Stormes like Fiona hit and cause major damage. Finally, in Halifax, which is the capital of Nova Scotia, a roof of an apartment complex collapsed, Mayor Mike Savage said in an interview with CNN. It would push nearly 100 people to seek shelter.