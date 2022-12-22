LOOK: Giant 16-Foot Python Finally Caught After Roaming Texas for Months

Texas wildlife officers responded to a call in a Coronado Hills neighborhood early this week for reports of a captured snake. The callers told officials they had captured the snake and were waiting for them to remove it from one person’s home. Reports state the massive python had wandered the Texas neighborhood for months before locals caught it.

One photo shows the massive white and yellow snake slithering down a sidewalk. The photo looks unusual as the snake’s bright colorings stand stark against the green and brown vegetation of its surroundings.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, wranglers with Austin Animal Center received the call about the snake on Monday. Residents described the reptile as a huge, pink-eyed python. Wildlife experts assumed the callers had exaggerated in their description. However, upon arriving, they confirmed it to be a pet snake that had gone missing months ago.

In a light-hearted Facebook post after responding to the call, the Austin Animal Center wrote, “We get it! Spotting a nope rope in the wild can be scary. But when Officer Moorman arrived to the residence, he was indeed greeted by an unhappy 16 ft long albino reticulated python.”

The outlet states sightings of the white and yellow python date back to July. Thanks to recent cold weather, which stretches across much of the U.S., the snake became lethargic. This made it easy for rescuers to capture it. Before that, however, the domesticated snake spent months in the wild after it was stolen from her owner’s car. So while the creepy crawler’s been spooking Texans for months, the python—named Snow—has been reunited with her owner.

Floridians On the Lookout For Massive Burmese Python

As Texans spent months searching for the lost albino python, Floridians were recently warned to look out for a massive Burmese python.

The Burmese python has become a major problem for residents across Florida, as officials consider it an invasive species. Measuring anywhere between 10 and 16 feet long, these reptiles are not venomous. Still, wildlife experts are warning Floridians to keep a watchful eye about them. These large creatures can hide in tall grass patches in residential areas. The warnings come from Ron Magill, Director of Communications at Zoo Miami. He said he is “99.9% sure” the city’s residents have spotted a Burmese python.

As experts track down the large snake, Magill warned, “Stay away from high patches of grass and thickets of grass. Stay on sidewalks, low-cut grass, and areas where you have a clear sight of view around. And do not let your pets roam free.”

Despite that the Burmese python is native to Asia, they’ve learned to thrive in certain regions across the Sunshine State, including in Everglades National Park. While most commonly found in these less densely-populated regions, they will occasionally make their way to residential areas across the state.