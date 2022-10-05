LOOK: Guide Spots Pack of Wolverines Chasing Grizzly Bear Family Through the Grand Tetons

There’s not much that can scare a grizzly bear. However, it seems that a nature guide witnessed a grizzly bear mother with her cubs running away from a group of 13 wolverines.

In these crazy photos shared to Facebook, Doug MacCartney, a nature guide, saw the wolverines chasing a grizzly and three cubs across the rugged terrain of the Grand Tetons. He shared the photos and his account of the incident in an October 2 Facebook post by ecotourism agency Yellowstone Insight.

He snapped pictures of the distant figures rushing through a band of snow on August 8, according to the post.

The incident occurred few hundred yards east of the route MacCartney and two fellow hikers were on. They were hiking to a destination in the Teton Wilderness, the post said.

The wolverines wandered into MacCartney’s view, first spotting them on a large rock. One ran down to pursue the bear, then joined by a second, then a third, followed by a mother and two kits, the post said.

Wolverines are small animals, but they’re very fierce predators. They stand at about 1.5 feet in height and normally weight from 17 to 40 pounds. They’re the largest land-dwelling member of the weasel family. They’re known as clever predators who fight up to their opponent, using their sharp claws and teeth to their advantage.

Moron Tourist Approaches Wild Grizzly Bear and Makes Kissing Noises

In this crazy video posted to YouTube, a tourist approaches a wild grizzly bear and immediately regrets it.

It’s never a good idea to approach wildlife, period, but especially not a huge and unsuspecting grizzly bear. In the clip, a man walks along a road after presumably exiting his vehicle. The bear is on the side of the road around a mass of sticks. The man approaches the bear, making kissing noises and asking the bear and saying “hey buddy,” to the bear.

Unfortunately for the man, he soon realized the bear was, in fact, not his buddy.

The bear turns his head around and pauses for a moment, staring at the man. Then, he pounces toward him, and the man reacts, running backward. The bear then backs off and starts walking some twenty yards away from the man, staying close by. The man starts backing away.

The bear walks back into the middle of the road, and by the end of the clip, the bear gives the man a menacing look. However, the man ends the video before we can see whether he got back into his car.

The clip can be viewed below.

“Truly a Darwin award contender,” one person wrote in the comment section.

“And this is a prime example of what NEVER to do!” another commenter said.

“That bear could outrun you so fast if he actually wanted to. You’re not the brightest crayon in the box,” one person said to the man videoing.