LOOK: NASA Tracks Asteroid the Size of the Empire State Building Near Earth

When picturing an asteroid, something roughly the shape of a ball likely comes to mind; and though this is considered typical, not all fall into this category. One near-Earth asteroid, for instance, shares dimensions – both length and width – with the Empire State Building.

The asteroid recently spotted hurtling past Earth has such a bizarre shape, in fact, that it caught the attention of NASA astronomers.

Virtually no asteroid is a perfect orb, thanks to constant collisions with space debris and the ever-present radiation from the Sun. Most, however, are in the ballpark of being ball-shaped – if you squint one eye and tilt your head just right.

This one, on the other hand, is about as far from spherical as it could possibly be, as it’s more than three times as long as it is wide. To put its massive scale into perspective, scientists explained that it’s approximately the size of New York City’s iconic Empire State Building at about 1,600 long and 500 feet wide.

An asteroid roughly the size of the Empire State Building! Scientists recently tracked one of the most elongated objects ever imaged by planetary radar and revealed its unique dimensions: 1,600 ft (500 meters) long and about 500 ft (150 meters) wide. https://t.co/DqhBSNTtzi pic.twitter.com/9x9gM7Qgpq — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 17, 2023

“Of the 1,040 near-Earth objects observed by planetary radar to date, this is one of the most elongated we’ve seen,” Lance Benner, principal scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explained in a statement.

Could the Near-Earth Asteroid Hit the Planet One Day?

Scientists first discovered the asteroid, named 2011 AG5, twelve years ago. The asteroid’s recent pass near Earth, however, gave them their first opportunity to study its size, rotation, surface, and silhouette in detail. On February 3, it flew past the little blue planet at a safe distance of 1.1 million miles, NASA reported.

Scientists captured the images of asteroid 2011 AG5 using the Goldstone Solar System Radar antenna dish in California. Through their observations, scientists discovered that the building-sized asteroid is dark charcoal in color. It also appears concave on one side and is slowly spinning, making a full circle every nine hours.

The asteroid orbits the Sun once every 621 days, meaning it takes about twice as long as Earth. As such, scientists won’t see it again until 2040, when it has another close encounter with the planet.

NASA estimates the asteroid will fly even closer to Earth next time, passing at a distance of about 670,000 miles. Luckily, however, this is still three times the Earth-Moon distance and plenty far enough away to not pose a threat.

“Interestingly, shortly after its discovery, 2011 AG5 became a poster-child asteroid when our analysis showed it had a small chance of a future impact,” said Paul Chodas, the director for CNEOS at JPL. “Continued observations of this object ruled out any chance of impact. These new ranging measurements by the planetary radar team will further refine exactly where it will be far into the future.”