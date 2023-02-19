PHOTO: Pet Pig Named Elvis Pigsley Rescued From Frigid Conditions by Alaska Police

Police in Alaska recently rescued someone’s pet pig after an onlooker saw it on the side of the road. According to authorities in Anchorage, the good samaritan saw the pet pig named Elvis Pigsley on the roadside and told police it “looked cold.”

Officers said they loaded the frigid creature into their cruiser and took it to the local police station.

“As it turns out, the portly dude was quite friendly. You’ll be happy to know he has been reunited with his family and all is well,” the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday about the shivering swine.

They added: “We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon. We just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic.”

In the post, they added an adorable picture showing Elivs Pigsley in the cruiser’s back seat, making viewers squeal happy.

“Glad the cold porker made it home,” one user wrote on Facebook, while the nearby Homer Police Department added, “Hogwash. It was a Hambush!”

However, it’s still not how the wandering pig got away from its owner.

Woman goes viral for TikTok videos with pet pig

Meanwhile, a woman in California has gone viral on TikTok after she posted about her pet pig named Merlin.

According to reports, the woman, Mina Alali, purchased a miniature pig in 2022 after she said she always wanted one, adding it was a dream come true for her.

The 25-year-old said she bought the pig from a breeder, and she was smitten as soon as she saw the pig. “I was crying tears of happiness because my lifelong dream to own a pig was finally happening,” she said.

According to Alali, Merlin is a mini-Vietnamese potbelly pig and can weigh up to 80 pounds when fully grown.

“Merlin was on sale because he was older and bigger than the other pigs, and plans for two homes to adopt him had already fallen through,” she said.

However, adopting Merlin also came with challenges. Alali said that teaching him to be calm was difficult at first, adding sh she had to teach him not to squeal when someone picked him up. However, over time it got easier.

According to Alali, her pet pig loves to cuddle and even sleeps beside her in her bed. In addition, Alali said she takes Merlin with her everywhere she goes.

“It’s definitely an obstacle sometimes … You have to dedicate as much time and love and affection to [the pig], as you would a toddler,” she noted.