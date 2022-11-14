LOOK: Plane Crashes Upside Down on Florida Beach, Pilot Somehow Emerges Unharmed

A single-engine plane recently crashed at a beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, Before the crash on Monday, the pilot attempted an emergency landing.

Police later said the pilot wasn’t injured in the crash. However, at this time, it’s unclear what led to the emergency landing.

At the same time, officials have started to release the names of those who sadly perished in the recent Wings Over Dallas Air Show crash. According to reports, six people died in the collision between a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane on Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport.

At the time of the incident, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Later, several videos of the collision began popping up on the internet, showing the fighter plane crashing into the bomber, severing it in two seconds, and then igniting into flames after slamming into the ground.

As officials investigate the crash, many people are now expressing condolences for the victims.

The Commemorative Air Force recently identified the victims as Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.

Officials announce identities of recent Dallas air show plane crash

According to reports, Terry Barker was a veteran airline pilot and a former member of the Keller City Council.

“I’m just in shock. I’m in utter disbelief. He’s someone who we’re going to miss tremendously. As a community, we’re all grieving together,” said Armin Mizani, the Mayor of Keller.

It’s unclear which warplane he was in when the plane crash occurred.

In addition, officials identified the pilot of the B-17 WWII-era plane as Len Root. Root’s passion for flying led to a 30-year career with American Airlines.

Fellow victim Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, was a 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol. After, he used his love for flying to volunteer as a B-17 crewmember of the Dallas-based Commemorative Air Force.

At this time, information about Hutain, Ragan, and Michels was unavailable.

In addition, the National Transportation and Safety Board member, Michael Graham, offered condolences to the families who lost loved ones. He also said his team would “methodically” and “systematically” review all the evidence and look at all potential factors to determine why this tragedy occurred.

“We’ll look at everything that we can and we’ll let the evidence basically lead us to the appropriate conclusions. At this point, we will not speculate” on the cause, Graham said.

The agency is currently working to get pilot training records and flight record data. The FAA, Commemorative Air Force, and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue investigating the crash.