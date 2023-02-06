LOOK: Scientists Uncover Dinosaur with Preserved Face and Skin in ‘One-In-A-Billion’ Find

After nearly six years, archaeologists have uncovered what some now call the most “pristine” fossils ever unearthed. Although researchers have been finding dinosaur fossils for decades, this discovery is highly significant.

One of the most amazing details of the discovery is that it still has its face and skin intact.

Almost the entirety of this dinosaur—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization, amounting to what's been called a one-in-a-billion find.



According to reports, the fossil was first found in 2011 by Mark Mitchel. He works as a technician at Royal Tyrell Museum in Alberta, Canada. At the time of the discovery, the ankylosaur had jagged spikes. In addition, it had nearly all of its limbs, armor coating, and some of its stomach contents.

The fossil was found in what was once a deep ocean. At the time of discovery, it was found in an open mine in Alberta, Canada. Researchers later hypothesized that the creature likely died in a river. Then, it was likely carried out to sea in a flood.

Then, the gasses that built up in its body after death were released, and the ankylosaur fell to the ocean floor.

Dinosaur fossil named after researcher who made the incredible discovery

According to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the museum, its dense coat of armor could’ve stopped predators from eating its body.

In the years since the fossil’s discovery, Mitchell meticulously chipped away at the surrounding stone. Now, because of his tedious work, the discovered specie of nodosaur, a type of ankylosaur, was named after him. It’s since been dubbed Borealopelta markmitchelli.

“During preparation, I would piece together the blocks like a puzzle. The animal started to really take shape,” he said in a recent interview about the delicate process.

He added: “Right before Christmas one year, I had pieced together both sides of the neck and the head, and you could really appreciate the impressiveness of the specimen and that this was a living creature with astounding preservation.”

In addition, the museum’s curator, Donald Henderson, said he thought it was a “one in a billion” find.

Previously, in 2017 scientists started working on the fossil after Mitchell finished preparing the creature for examination. The team also has written a series of studies on the rare find.

Caleb Brown, a curator at Royal Tyrell, wrote a study examining the osteoderms’ bone structure found on ankylosaurs.

“Many armored dinosaur skeletons are preserved disarticulated, meaning their bones are all jumbled up,” Brown noted. “Having the osteoderms preserved in life position in this specimen and other specimens can give us clues as to how to reconstruct those specimens where the position of the armor is less clear.”

An additional study on the fossil backed by Brown hypothesizes that the Boreapelta used camouflage known as countershading.