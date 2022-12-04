Last week, Sequoia National Park and neighboring Kings Canyon National Park saw some wintry weather that’s putting everyone in the holiday mood. And there’s more snow to come, according to this week’s forecast.

As the snow began to gather on the ancient trees’ giant boughs, park officials snapped photos of the quintessential winter wonderland that resulted.

“The flakes are falling on your favorite big trees!” the park shared in an Instagram post.

According to officials, the local flora and fauna definitely needed the precipitation, but for visitors, that means some closures are also in the forecast.

“The flakes are falling on your favorite big trees! The section of the Generals Highway that connects the parks is now closed to general traffic. It is still possible to access the big trees via either the Kings Canyon or Sequoia entrance stations, but tire chains or cables are required,” another of the park’s posts explained.

Along with proper tire gear, Sequoia National Park also reminded visitors to bring appropriate footwear and plenty of layers to enjoy the wintry landscape.

“Also consider microspikes or some sort of traction devices for your feet if you are planning on hiking around,” the park added.

As of December 4, Sequoia and Kings Canyon have still closed Generals Highway between the parks and chain restrictions are still in effect. The park expects to see nearly two feet of snow in the mountains and gusty winds. Local weather forecasts predict temperatures to drop into the negatives early this week and even more snowfall on Saturday.

Sequoia National Park Prepares For Upcoming Public Meetings

Along with the snow-related updates, Sequoia National Park has encouraged visitors to come forward with any concerns regarding park experience in preparation for the upcoming public meetings to address such issues.

These meetings are a part of the Visitor Experience and Access, which aim to understand the problems that Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks encounter at all times of the year. According to Park Superintendant Clay Jordan, with so many more visitors traveling to see these beloved trees, the need for their input is paramount.

“It’s wonderful that unprecedented numbers of people are coming out to enjoy their public lands, but it’s also important that we plan appropriately to accommodate that volume of people,” said Jordan in an official release. “We are concerned about how increasing visitation can affect visitors’ access to and experiences within the parks, but it is critical that we understand the perspectives of those of you who visit, or used to visit, or hope to visit in the future. What do you most value about your experiences in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks? What are we doing well and what could we do better?”

Sequoia National Park is accepting comments until January 17, 2023. To add to the conversation, head here.