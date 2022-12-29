LOOK: Stargazers Capture Rare ‘Planet Parade’ in the Night Sky

On Wednesday, December 28th, all of the planets in Earth’s solar system aligned in what many have deemed a fascinating and rare “planet parade.” Fortunately for stargazers, astronomers expect the stunning celestial event to last into the New Year. However, skywatchers and photographers impatient to capture this unusual occurrence have already begun sharing stunning photos of the planet parade online. Take a peek below, and be sure to get outside this weekend and see if you can spot the line-up yourself!

Every planet in the Solar System is in the evening sky right now. A rare viewing opportunity!



My shot from last evening in Charlottesville – I labeled all the naked-eye visible planets, and marked where the other are located (visible with telescopes). pic.twitter.com/RWZpCZBWGG — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) December 28, 2022

Photographers around the world shared thrilling views of the planetary parade on Twitter, with some of the most beautiful shots captured right here in the U.S. The above photo, which shows both those planets viewable with the naked eye and those marked through the lens of a telescope sees Venus lying closest to the horizon line, followed almost as closely by Earth’s next closest neighbor Mercury. Other viewable planets include Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars. The photographer marked that the most distant planets from Earth, which include Neptune, Uranus, and Pluto, are only viewable through a telescope.

The celestial photographer, Peter Forister, wrote in his Wednesday post, “My shot from last evening in Charlottesville.”

Other stargazers shared photos of the planet parade, through the lens of a telescope, on Twitter as well.

Experts Speak Out About the Significance of This Month’s Planet Parade

According to the Daily Mail, Earth’s seven neighboring planets, from Mercury—which lies closest to the sun—to Neptune at the edge of our solar system will be viewable in their parade format for the next two evenings. Of those seven planets, stargazers should only need a telescope or binoculars for viewing Uranus and Neptune.

Though the planetary parade is certainly a stunning sight, Dr. Gianluca Masi, an astronomer and photographer, spoke out about the scientific significance of this rare phenomenon. Masi said that the unusual planetary alignment helps experts to get a “better idea of the cosmic place where we live by looking at other planets.”

Masi warned that for stargazers hoping to view all seven planets in a row, they better do so fast. While the planetary alignment remains viewable for the next few days, scientists state Mercury, the hardest planet in the lineup to locate, will soon disappear into the sun’s solar glare. And with Venus shining 70 times brighter than the solar system’s fastest-moving planet, it makes sense that Mercury will disappear from the parade first.

In order to get the best view of the celestial event, Masi recommends going outside and looking up at the sky soon after sunset.

If, for some reason, you happen to miss this year’s planet parade, don’t fret too much. While these instances are rare, the news outlet reports that this phenomenon happens approximately every two years. Astronomers expect the next planetary parade to occur in 2024.