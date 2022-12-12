LOOK: Tesla Seen Bizarrely Floating Off California Coast

This recent incident in California proves that, while a Tesla can technically float, it’s certainly not intended to do so. The Model Y was seen floating in the waters off Carpinteria, California, with no passengers inside, as reported by Yahoo.com. Elon Musk himself boasts of the popular vehicle’s capabilities in the water back in 2016. “We *def* don’t recommend this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation, “Musk tweeted.

It seems as though the Model Y Tesla was mistakenly driven onto the beach. The driver may not have understood the danger he was in. When the tide came in, his car was swept out to sea and seen floating off the coast of Carpinteria, a popular beach town. At that point, there was no sign of the driver anywhere.

Journalist John Palminteri spotted the drifting car and quickly tweeted about it to his followers. “A Tesla was found floating in the ocean off Carpinteria this morning at about 8 a.m. Firefighters searched the car along with the surrounding area, but no one was found. The Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating. (photos: Carpinteria fire, Robin Karlsson, Bill Ehrgott).”

A Tesla was found floating in the ocean off Carpinteria this morning about 8 a.m. Firefighters searched the car along with the surrounding area, but no one was found. The Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating. (photos: Carpinteria fire, Robin Karlsson, Bill Ehrgott) pic.twitter.com/X1CAmcdL4V — John Palminteri (@JohnPalminteri) October 31, 2022

The Tesla owner is responsible for getting the car out of the water

When the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District received calls about a car in the water, they dispatched a rescue swimmer Immediately to Sand Point Road. There, they found the car partially submerged and no passengers around it. The 4-foot currents had swept the powerless vehicle from the nearby road into ocean waters.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the car’s owner later that day. The driver went ‘driving on the beach and got stuck,” according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick. The man left his car on the side of the road, and he is not in legal trouble. However, he will have to pay to have the vehicle towed. Battalion chief Noah Tunney with the Carpinteria-Summerland fire department says that no hazardous materials were spilled during the incident. California beaches do not allow cars, with a few exceptions, and the Carpinteria Salt Marshes are no different.

The Model Y, like the Tesla Model 3, is based on a sedan platform. It shares an electric powertrain and an estimated 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3, including a similar interior and exterior design. The Model Y fills a smaller and less expensive segment than the mid-sized Tesla Model X; however, it offers optional third-row seats for up to seven passengers – just like the latter.

The Model Y is Tesla’s first car to use a heat pump instead of electric resistance for interior cabin heating, like some other Electric Vehicle models from different manufacturers. In cold weather, the Model Y heat pump can be up to 300% more efficient than other Tesla cars’ electric resistance heating- making it more energy efficient overall in colder climates.