LOOK: Vermont Angler Reels in Hideous Looking Fish

When a Vermont angler reeled in their most recent catch, they had to do a double-take to get a better look at what they had hooked. Over the weekend, the angler, Caden Hurley, caught a bizarre-looking fish known as a chain pickerel. At the time, he was ice fishing at Sabin Pond in the state’s Woodbury community. The pictures posted online are now going viral online, thanks to its odd appearance.

VFW later wrote about the misfit on its Facebook page:

“We’ve shared photos of ‘piebald’ or leucistic deer and woodcock…now prepare yourself for a leucistic chain pickerel! Leucism is a pigment condition that affects some of an animal’s cells, resulting in a pale color that may be patchy or nearly complete across the body.

However, the condition doesn’t make the creature any less healthy than the average salmon or trout.

According to Biologist Shawn Good, even though the fish has a highly unusual look, there’s a reason for it. As he describes, it has a rare disorder known as leucism, a pigmentation condition resulting in different coloration.

“This is just a rare genetic trait that has shown up in one individual,” Good noted. “It’s no different than seeing an albino deer or piebald deer.”

Understanding genetic mutations in fish

In addition, he said he and the department are happy to see the photo go viral as it could create even more interest in the sport in the state.

Like us humans, fish can be born with rare genetic traits resulting in unique features. According to experts, there are usually three types of genetic mutations that can cause discoloration or, in some cases, a total lack of color.

First, the most common mutation is known as albinism which can occur when a fish has a recessive gene that becomes dominant in its DNA makeup. This gene then inhibits the production of skin color known as melanin, resulting in fish appearing white or pink. They can also have no pigment in their eyes that makes them look red or pink.

Similar to the previously mentioned fish, sometimes leucistic fish can be mistaken for fish with albinism.

The third type of genetic mutation in fish is known as melanism, which means that the melanin-producing gene works double, resulting in the animals exhibiting all the colors, giving them a dark or black appearance.

Additionally, what’s even rarer than catching a fish with albinism, leucism, or melanism is reeling in a fish with Xanthochromism.

This infrequent genetic feature is caused when the creature’s skin doesn’t have darker pigments creating a yellow or golden coloration. According to AGFC Fisheries Biologists, catching a golden fish to being rarer than winning the lottery.