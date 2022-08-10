LOOK: Yamaha Unveils 2023 Lineup of ATVs & Side-by-Sides

Off-road enthusiasts, pump your brakes. Yamaha just revealed its 2023 lineup of ATVs and Side-by-Side vehicles. And you can expect the return of all of your favorite animal-inspired Yamaha models, including Wolverine, Grizzy, Kodiak, and Raptor, as well as the Viking.

2023 models include:

Recreational SxS Lineup: Wolverine RMAX2 1000, RMAX4 1000, X2, and X4

Pure Sport SxS Lineup: YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R

Utility SxS Lineup: Viking and Viking VI

Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700, Raptor 700R and YFZ450R

Youth ATV Lineup: Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

“Customers know Yamaha will provide high quality, top performing products to help accomplish their goals and realize their adventure, regardless if they’re working on the farm, exploring technical trails, or competing in national racing circuits,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “The measures we’ve taken to ensure they have the best owner experience. Whether its seamless accessory integration, an industry-exclusive 10-Year Belt Warranty, or our advanced, U.S.-based manufacturing facility—showcases our commitment to building proven, reliable products for our Yamaha family around the world.”

Every Yamaha ATV and Side-by-Side is assembled in the U.S. at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

In addition, check out what Yamaha had to say about its new 2023 models below.

2023 Recreational SxS Lineup: Wolverine RMAX2 1000, RMAX4 1000, X2, and X4

The 2023 Wolverines (photo by Yamaha Motor Corp)

All Wolverine models are available in two configurations. A two-seat chassis paired with a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, providing excellent utility on the ranch or on a hunt, while simultaneously allowing owners direct access to the engine for easy maintenance. In addition, a four-seat chassis, with simple-to-stow full-size rear seats, giving users the option of additional cargo space, passenger capacity for up to four occupants, or a combination of the two.

2023 Pure-Sport SxS Lineup: YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R

The 2023 YXZ1000R (photo by Yamaha Motor Corp)

The 2023 YXZ1000R models are built to handle a wide variety of terrain. From open deserts and dunes to muddy trails and rough, rocky terrain. The YXZ is powered by Yamaha’s industry-first 998-cc triple-cylinder engine and a sequential five-speed manual transmission with either a clutch pedal and center-console shifter for the ultimate direct-connection experience in a SxS, or an auto-clutch with Yamaha’s Sport Shift (SS) technology, which allows drivers to seamlessly shift via aluminum paddles mounted on the steering column.

2023 Utility SxS Lineup: Viking and Viking VI

The Wolverine RMAX 1000 (photo by Yamaha Motor Corp)

All Viking models are equipped with Yamaha’s durable, reliable, and proven 700-class engine. Combined with a comfortable ride in its class-leading cabin with room for three to six people, Vikings are the toughest and hardest-working utility-based SxS models.

Yamaha 2023 Recreational and Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

The 2023 Grizzly (photo by Yamaha Motor Corp)

Yamaha’s 2023 Recreational and Utility ATVs are capable of heavy-duty ranch or farm work when you need it, while providing endless fun and exploration on the trails when you want it. The 2023 Grizzly is the ultimate adventure ATV. It delivers the ideal blend of big-bore power and performance for a smooth and powerful ride to conquer off-road trails. The 2023 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 combine Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading capability while delivering maximum value and work-ready performance in a compact, nimble chassis for tight and technical trails.

2023 Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and YFZ450R

The 2023 YFZ450R (photo by Yamaha Motor Corp)

2023 Raptor 700 lineup offers superior style, comfort, and performance. A potent and proven 700-class engine delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and monstrous top-end. The Raptor 700 has an advanced, lightweight hybrid frame with an aluminum sub-frame, creating a light, yet durable and rigid structure to provide the best power-to-weight ratio possible. Race-caliber suspension on the Raptor 700R models provides superior handling in all terrains.

Yamaha 2023 Youth ATV Lineup: Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

Raptor 700R and YFZ450R (photo by Yamaha Motor Corp)

The 2023 Grizzly 90 combines Yamaha’s performance and versatility with a fun and confidence-inspiring 90-cc engine and CVT drive train for riders 10 and up to develop their abilities. 2023 Raptor 90 brings the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 10 and up. In addition, the 2023 YFZ50 introduces the fun and exciting world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up.