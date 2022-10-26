LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness

You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.

Pigeons found with twisted necks from catching bizarre illness https://t.co/PgdlT1JjOx pic.twitter.com/tR1Wsk5bGs — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2022

According to the New York Post, this affected group of pigeons resides in the U.K. Not only have they been found with twisted necks, but the illness infecting them has also caused them to wander around in circles. Chickens, turkeys, and other birds across the U.S. continue to battle a deadly surge in avian flu. But pigeons in the U.K. have been found to be battling something else entirely.

U.K. Birds Battling Deadly Virus

Per the outlet, wildlife experts have discovered that the zombie-like pigeons have actually contracted a disease called pigeon paramyxovirus. Pigeon paramyxovirus is detrimental to much of the nation’s bird population. Per the outlet, it’s an “invariably fatal viral disease that can affect pigeons, doves, and poultry.”

The Jersey Society for Prevention of the Cruelty of Animals, located in St. Helier, Jersey, spoke out about the strange bird disease outbreak.

“There has been an increase in the number of grounded pigeons coming into the JSPCA Animals’ Shelter in the last few weeks, many of which have been showing neurological signs such as a twisted neck, circling, or unable to stand.”

The JCPCA also noted that birds displaying these zombie-like symptoms are usually thin and leave behind green excrement. They further said, “The virus can survive longer in the wetter, colder months, meaning clusters of cases are more common at this time of year.”

To prevent further spread, humans have been dispatching already infected birds. They’ve also been advised to keep an eye out for pigeons exemplifying these odd behaviors.

Fortunately, there are vaccines available for domestic birds maintained by birdkeepers that helped prevent the spread of pigeon paramyxovirus.

Sadly, for wild populations of pigeons, the disease is not responsive to treatment. Bird Exotics Veterinary offered further information.

“The virus does not respond to treatment,” Bird Exotics Veterinary said, “although supportive care by a veterinarian may reduce the severity of the disease and increase the chances of survival.”

Australian Shoppers Disgusted by ‘In-Door’ Pigeons

Given their typical lack of fear of humans, pigeons in Australia are causing other problems for grocery store shoppers.

A disgusted individual posted photos online of bird droppings in a grocery store in Sydney, and they’re seeing support from other customers. Addressing the grocery outlet on social media, the disgusted person wrote, “Coles please take care of the instore pigeons in the Top Ryde store. It is most unhygienic particularly with all the droppings on the meat cabinets and on air con vents above the bakery.”

Read the full story here.