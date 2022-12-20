Los Angeles Residents Mourn the Loss of Beloved Mountain Lion P-22

Earlier this month, Los Angeles wildlife preservation officials sought to capture the famous mountain lion, P-22. This mountain lion has been a sort of mascot for these California animals for years now. It was even the subject of a popular National Geographic documentary following P-22’s journeys navigating between the California deserts and the sprawling urban areas. And now, Los Angeles residents are paying their respects to the animal after P-22 was officially euthanized shortly after capture.

According to reports, the animal was found by California wildlife authorities with extensive injuries and several health problems. Members of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were joined by the National Park Service in capturing the animal. The feline then went under extensive medical evaluations to determine the extent of the injuries.

P-22’s Death Prompts An Outpouring Of Grief From Residents Who Followed The Story Of The Famous Mountain Lion

Upon hearing the news that P-22’s injuries led to his euthanization, mourners began expressing their grief in the wake of the loss. Mourners surrounded and filled California’s Griffith Park the area that P-22 called home for over a decade. Additionally, social media was flooded with tributes to the wild animal. Even the California Governor spoke up after the loss noting that P-22’s “survival on an island of wilderness” was something that “captivated the world.”

“He changed us,” explains Beth Pratt who serves as the regional California director for the National Wildlife Foundation. Pratt spent the better part of the last decade working with the project following P-22 and advocating for the mountain lion.

‘He Made Us More Human’ Los Angeles Residents Mourn The Loss Of P-22

Pratt goes on to say that P-22 was a favorite because “he made us more human.”

The wildlife expert relates that P-22 helped the community connect “to that wild place” within.

“We are part of nature and he reminded us of that,” Pratt says.

“Even in the city that gave us Carmeggedon, where we thought wildness had been banished a long time ago,” she adds. “P-22 reminded us it’s still here.”

The famous mountain lion was fitted with a collar over a decade ago after he was caught on film living in Griffith Park. And soon, the city fell in love with P-22. Pratt has even dubbed the big cat “the Brad Pitt” of mountain lions.

However, in this last year wildlife experts began to see P-22 slipping as he lived in isolation within the California park. It was this fall when he killed a chihuahua and attacked other dogs that were near humans. He was then spotted regularly in backyards looking for small animals – like pets – to hunt.

“That was kind of the first step in a radical rapid change in behavior,” Pratt explains. “He had gotten desperate and now we know why.”