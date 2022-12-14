louisiana-dog-hailed-as-hero-after-protecting-young-girls-lost-in-the-woods

The Bourg family experienced a parent’s worst nightmare in November when their two children, Abigail and Cecilia, went missing in the woods behind their house. The girls’ mother, Mary Bourg, was frantically searching for them. But, the family dog, Artemis, came to the rescue and is being hailed as a hero.

“I just start like running around the whole property — six acres — and that’s when I called [my husband] and said, ‘They’re gone,'” Mary Bourg recalled.

According to a report from CBS News, the two girls—aged 7 and 4—wandered more than a mile away from their house in Folsom, Louisiana. Police and neighbors searched for the girls for four hours before someone heard the dog barking. Artemis had allowed Abigail to lay on him when the girls became tired and lost. But, when the search teams found them, Artemis wasn’t letting anyone close.

“He was circling them, growling at the people to protect them,” said Mary. It wasn’t until Abigail and Cecilia’s parents were reunited with them that Artemis stood down. It was also revealed that Artemis was the one who got them lost in the first place.

“He kept running ahead of us. We were trying to follow him, but we couldn’t keep up,” Abigail Bourg admitted. Still, the dog protected the girls when strangers tried to approach them, even though those strangers were just trying to help. The family says they’ve forgiven Artemis, though, and appreciate him for his efforts to protect the girls.

“He’s got a free pass for a while,” said the girls’ father, Justin Bourg. “I won’t be fussing at him for chewing up blankets and shoes.”

Dog Swims From New York to New Jersey After Slipping Free From Collar

New York resident Ellen Wolpin’s 6-month-old Leonberger Bernese mix, Bear, decided to slip free from his harness one day earlier this month, and then decided to take a swim when a stranger tried to grab him for Ellen.

The story goes, Ellen was taking the dog to get a better-fitting harness when Bear slipped free and attempted to run home. A stranger tried to wrangle the puppy and get him back to his owner, but that scared Bear. He ran off in the direction of the Hudson River, approximately 30 blocks.

Bear must have been pretty spooked because he didn’t stop at the shore. He leaped straight into the water and started swimming. He swam the mile across from New York to New Jersey, and three days passed before Ellen had any word. She feared the worst. But, the Edgewater Police Department had Bear, safe and sound.

“He did like a full triathlon almost,” Ellen Wolpin said. “Because he ran about a mile-and-a-half and then swam about a mile.” A local vet gave Bear a clean bill of health, and Ellen and her son were reunited with their beloved dog.