Louisiana Poacher Shoots ‘Neighborhood Pet’ Deer in Front of Kids, Wildlife Officer

From deer to turkey to quail to squirrel, Louisiana residents are more than used to hunting. Around 9 percent of the Bayou State hold hunting licenses, amounting to some 400,000 registered hunters. There are strict regulations on the hobby, however, and some animals are simply off-limits. Butterbean, a whitetail doe who made herself at home in a Livingston Parish neighborhood, was among them.

Sadly, this well-known community rule didn’t stop known thief and heroin distributor Chad Blythe of Satsuma, Louisiana, from shooting her with a .22 rimfire rifle in the middle of the street on December 29. To make matters worse, those who loved her most, a group of neighborhood children, watched the entire gruesome scene unfold.

Thankfully, their parents were also present to lend comfort and guidance, along with a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officer, who promptly handed down a citation for the poaching of Butterbean.

According to Patt LeBlanc, a neighborhood resident and father of two, the deer was considered a communal pet in the Louisiana neighborhood. So much so, in fact, that Butterbean wore an orange collar around her neck to represent her status as a beloved animal friend. Residents often fed her, and the children spent many an afternoon playing with her in a neighbor’s backyard playhouse, Butterbean’s favorite spot to relax.

Louisiana Poacher Faces Major Fines for Shooting Beloved Deer

On that fateful day in December, a Louisiana Wildlife officer arrived to transport the deer to a penned facility. While waiting on a wildlife biologist to assist in the transfer, however, Blythe emerged from his home, produced the rifle, and shot Butterbean in clear view of the entire neighborhood.

The shot, unfortunately, didn’t kill the deer instantly, forcing the officer to euthanize her shortly afterward. “The bullet hit my mom’s house,” LeBlanc told Outdoor Life. “She lives directly across the street.”

Now, Patt LeBlanc is an experienced deer hunter. Neither he nor his children are squeamish at the sight of fallen game. But Butterbean was different. She wasn’t prey, she was a pet.

“The kids were pretty upset,” LeBlanc explained. “They were like ‘Why did he shoot Butterbean? Butterbean was friendly!’ It got to them a little bit, but we explained that Butterbean is a deer and it is deer season, and not everybody knows Butterbean is tame. That was pretty much the only way we could put it to the kids.”

The moment the deer hit the pavement, the LDWF officer jumped into his truck and drove to Blythe’s home. Before Blythe could so much as step toward his home or attempt to collect the deer, he was issued three tickets.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Blythe was cited for hunting without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting without a deer tag, and hunting across a public road.

The lack of hunting licenses could cost him up to $700 in fines. Meanwhile, shooting across a public road carries a potential fine of $500 and 90 days in jail. “Blythe may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer,” the LDWF said.