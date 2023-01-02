Louisiana Residents Want Justice for Pet Deer That Was Shot and Killed

Louisiana neighborhood residents are now seeking justice after a community pet deer was reportedly shot and killed in December.

While speaking to media outlet WKRN, one of the residents of the Livingston Parish neighborhood in Satsuma, Louisiana, Patt LeBlanc, cried while sharing details about the community pet deer, known as Butterbean. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that she ain’t here no more,” LeBlanc explained. He further explained that over the past three years, Butterbean had become part of the neighborhood. The residents would purchase food for the animal, as well as made sure she was cared for.

“She was such a sweet deer,” LeBlanc continued. “She tried to come in my house to try to play with the animals, she plays with the kids. It was really a joy.”

LeBlanc also explained that even though he is a hunter, he couldn’t bring himself to shoot the neighborhood deer. However, one of the residents in the neighborhood did not have the same views. LeBlanc revealed that while his children were playing with Butterbean, the neighbor came outside and shot the animal. This was done without a permit.

“Exactly 10:00 on the dot is when it happened,” LeBlanc recalled about the deer’s death. “It was like the [game] warden was there. It was it was surreal. I mean, it’s like, ‘No, this didn’t just happen in front of me and the children.’”

LeBlanc and other residents are now demanding justice for the deer.

The Lousiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is Looking to Press Charges Against the Person Who Killed the Deer

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent also told the media outlet that he had witnessed the incident. He was been trying to catch the deer to return her to a potential owner. Michael Blanchard, a senior agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, shared, “If you’re over the age of 18, you’re going to need a basic hunting license, a deer license, and deer tags.”

The Lousiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking to press charges against the person who shot and killed the deer. Blanchard explained that the person responsible could face civil and even criminal charges. “Civil restitution may be involved — where you’d have to go to court, whether it be in a criminal jurisdiction or civilly with our department.”

WKRN also revealed that a person confessed to killing the deer with a .22 caliber rifle. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that they were cited for hunting deer without a basic hunting license. Two other citations were also given. They were hunting deer without deer tags and hunting across a public road. The resident is possibly facing up to 90 days in jail. He could also be paying up to $2,824 in fines.