Louisiana Set to Issue First ‘Gumbo Advisory’ of the Season Amid Cooler Temperatures

It’s starting to get chilly at night. For Louisiana, that means the first “Gumbo Advisory” of the season. That sounds great to us, Outsiders! I know exactly what the Pelican State means with this advisory. I call it chili season around here, but of course, it’s all about the gumbo in the gulf.

Louisiana is a great state with some great cities. New Orleans is an absolute must, and so is gumbo. This dish is important culturally and historically to the state and the people from there. So, when those temperatures start to drop, it’s advisory-worthy.

So, it isn’t cold enough yet for a Gumbo Warning. However, there could be some roux being made here and there in certain parts of Louisiana. Brace yourself. One meteorologist, Scot Pilié, pointed out that the advisory will likely be next Tuesday through Thursday as the lower temps and humidity come in.

First GUMBO ADVISORY of the season issued next Tuesday-Thursday. Lower humidity, milder low temps, and a break from the high rain chances!



Now, this isn't gumbo warning criteria…But, it’s some relief! Break out the cajun couldrons & make dat roux! 😉😍 @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/KRAr8Wu0HJ — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) September 9, 2022

When it comes to soups, stews, and everything related and in between, I’m all in come September. Once those temps start to dip below 60, it’s on. Louisiana is my kind of place, it seems, and it’s likely that way for you too, Outsiders. That first grocery shop for all of the essentials is like the first Sunday in the NFL season. The fall just isn’t complete without it.

By the way, if you want to know one of the best spots to get gumbo, don’t take it from me. Take it from country music singer Drake White. White says that there is a little place out in Abita Springs, Louisiana that puts out a great gumbo. If you’re ever at an LSU tailgate, it’s likely waiting somewhere around the parking lot.

The History of Louisiana Gumbo

When it comes to gumbo in Louisiana, it’s a history that goes back a couple of hundred years or so. And that’s if you want the short version. A culmination of French and Native cuisines, the dish that is now called gumbo takes a lot of inspiration from these cultures in the best way. Of course, when you think of gumbo you likely also think of roux.

There are all kinds of regional stews and soups. Here in Kentucky, we have burgoo. But none are as popular and iconic as gumbo. Loaded with just tons of seafood, meats, veggies, and an assortment of spices, nothing hits back at the cold quite like a big bowl of gumbo.

Just think, Outsiders. We’re almost halfway through September. That means we are going to be smelling the spices and flavors of football and the fall. The tailgate is calling, will you answer?