Love fossils? Bryce Canyon National Park is for you

The spectacular Utah national park is celebrating “100 Years of Bryce Canyon, over 50 Million Years of Fossils” with Friday’s (annual) Geology Festival.

Heads up, fossil fans! Bryce Canyon’s centennial Geology Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. That’s this weekend in the gem of a Utah national park.

Festivities will include “guided hikes, geology programs and interactive family-friendly booths,” the park cites in their media release this week. The festival is held each year, and excitingly, 20203’s event will also feature special evening programs from author and geologist Christa Sadler and park paleontology fellow Tut Tran.

Both will be exploring fossil discoveries within and around Bryce Canyon National Park. And as always, the annual Geology Festival is free with park admission. Some programs may require free tickets to attend, however, so be sure to check the Bryce Canyon website here before visiting.

Below, we’re breaking down the festival schedule and events with information straight from the park.

Bryce Canyon National Park Geology Schedule & Events

FRIDAY, JUNE 14:

10 AM: Geologist-guided hike that will last around 90 minutes. These family-friendly hikes require free tickets that can be picked up the day of the hike at the Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m.

Geologist-guided hike that will last around 90 minutes. These family-friendly hikes require free tickets that can be picked up the day of the hike at the Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m. 11 AM: Bryce Canyon’s daily 11 a.m. geology talks will continue to be offered throughout the festival.

Bryce Canyon’s daily 11 a.m. geology talks will continue to be offered throughout the festival. 12 PM: Interactive geology and paleontology booths will open to the public in the Visitor Center plaza until 4 p.m. Booths will feature local public lands and educational institutions, including Dixie National Forest Lake Powell District. Escalante Petrified Forest State Park. Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Southern Utah University’s Geology Club. St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site. USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum. Utah Geological Survey and Zion National Park.

Interactive geology and paleontology booths will open to the public in the Visitor Center plaza until 4 p.m. Booths will feature local public lands and educational institutions, including Dixie National Forest Lake Powell District. Escalante Petrified Forest State Park. Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Southern Utah University’s Geology Club. St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site. USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum. Utah Geological Survey and Zion National Park. 2 PM: Rim walks exploring natural and cultural history

Rim walks exploring natural and cultural history 8 PM: Paleontology fellow Tut Tran will present on paleontological work he and fellow researchers have been spearheading in the park since last summer. After a nearly ten-year hiatus in research, their findings have underscored Bryce Canyon’s potential to produce scientifically significant fossils, from snails and clams to crocodilians, mammals and even dinosaurs. Takes place at the North Campground Outdoor Theater.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15:

10 AM: Geologist-guided hike that will last around 90 minutes. These family-friendly hikes require free tickets that can be picked up the day of the hike at the Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m.

Geologist-guided hike that will last around 90 minutes. These family-friendly hikes require free tickets that can be picked up the day of the hike at the Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m. 10 AM: Interactive geology and paleontology booths will open to the public in the Visitor Center plaza until 4 p.m. Booths will feature local public lands and educational institutions, including Dixie National Forest Lake Powell District, Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Southern Utah University’s Geology Club, St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site, USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum, Utah Geological Survey and Zion National Park.

Interactive geology and paleontology booths will open to the public in the Visitor Center plaza until 4 p.m. Booths will feature local public lands and educational institutions, including Dixie National Forest Lake Powell District, Escalante Petrified Forest State Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Southern Utah University’s Geology Club, St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site, USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum, Utah Geological Survey and Zion National Park. 11 AM: Bryce Canyon’s daily 11 a.m. geology talks will continue to be offered throughout the festival.

Bryce Canyon’s daily 11 a.m. geology talks will continue to be offered throughout the festival. 2 PM: Rim walks exploring natural and cultural history

Rim walks exploring natural and cultural history 8 PM: Renowned geologist, educator, writer and naturalist Christa Sadler. With research and field experience in places ranging from the Grand Canyon to the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, her work has kept her outdoors in one form or another for more than twenty years. She has authored multiple books, including “Life in Stone: Fossils of the Colorado Plateau” and “Where Dinosaurs Roamed: Lost Worlds of Utah’s Grand Staircase”. Her talk will cover the paleontology of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Bryce Canyon’s immediate neighbor to the east, which in recent years has produced many new dinosaur species. Takes place at the North Campground Outdoor Theater.

Bryce Canyon’s daily 11 a.m. geology talks and 2 p.m. rim walks both begin at Sunset Point. Each are open to the public during the festival.

Remember, tickets are free!

“These special evening programs are open to the public, unless inclement weather requires a relocation to the Bryce Canyon Lodge,” the national park adds.

But if inclement weather requires the program moving to the lodge, seats will reserve for ticket holders.

Free tickets are available the day of the program at the Visitor Center beginning at 8 a.m. Ticketing begins Friday, July 14, 2023.

Those planning a visit are also welcome to contact the park via social media. Or, call the park at (435) 834-5322.

Have fun out there, Outsiders! For more on the park and safety, see our Bryce Canyon National Park Breakdown next.