13-Year-Old Reels In Big Walleye, Wins New Truck At Minnesota Fishing Tournament

The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza took place this past weekend up in Minnesota. The event’s big winner was 13-year-old Zac Padrnos who caught an almost 10-pound walleye. He was fishing in about 50 feet of water with a 3-pound test line and a tungsten jig. “He felt a hit of what he thought was a tullibee, but in the end, with adrenaline running he ended up reeling in a fish of a lifetime, a walleye,” the tournament shared in a Facebook post.

According to CBS News, the fish was big enough for him to win the tournament’s grand prize. The lucky kid was given the option of claiming a cash prize or a new truck as a trophy commemorating his big catch. The kid chose the truck even though he won’t be legally eligible to drive it just yet. The new F-150 will be looked after by his parents until he’s eventually ready to get behind the wheel.

Minnesota Extravaganza Is World’s Largest Charitable Fishing Contest

The event’s Facebook page indicated that more than 12,000 people participated in the annual ice fishing extravaganza this year. That makes it the world’s largest charitable fishing tournament. The event was founded in 1991. Participants from all across the country showed up to fish this year. Not only did anglers from New York, California, and Tennessee attend the event, but some folks even flew in from Australia and France just to do a little fishing.

This year’s attendance numbers set a new record. Approximately 100 volunteers helped prepare for the event, drilling 14,300 fishing holes into the ice before the event kicked off. “Our team is so excited to see thousands of our best friends on the ice. We are so thankful to our sponsors and volunteers that helped make this event run smoothly this year,” the post read.

Making the event even more special is that 100% of the proceeds raised from the outing are donated to charity. Tad Johnson, the event’s chairperson shared more details about what causes the fishing tournament supports. “I am honored to be a part of such a great organization that has the ability to have such a large community impact. The largest beneficiary is Confidence Learning Center, an outdoor education facility for individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities. The Brainerd Jaycees have donated over $4.3 million to more than 75 different charities since the first Extravaganza in 1991.”

The Tournaments Is A Major Part Of Minnesota Outdoor Culture

The land of 10,000 lakes is known for its world-class fishing opportunities. Even when most of those lakes are frozen solid for the winter. The same event last year drew roughly 10,000 participants. That was a new record at the time, which was later eclipsed by this year’s turnout. Funds raised from the 2022 event were distributed to 50 different area charities. Last year’s big winner was Cody Sablatura from Corpus Christi Texas. His fish weighed 9.15 pounds. The tournament was sponsored by Busch Light, which even rolled out commemorative ice fishing-themed cans for the event.