Luke Bryan Shows Off His Son’s Monster 10-Pound Bass

10 pounds is widely considered to be the weight benchmark for what makes a largemouth bass a true trophy. While a fish weighing 9 pounds and change is still an absolute lunker, something about hitting double digits just makes fishermen go wild. Luke Bryan was recently on the water with his son when he accomplished that feat. The excitement was palpable.

Catching a 10-pound bass is quite rare. There just aren’t a lot of them out there. Getting the ones that are out there to hit a lure is a tough task too. However, the bass that Luke Bryan’s son recently reeled in weighed a meaty 10.2 pounds. Hooking a bass that big is certainly something to celebrate. You can see the genuine excitement from both Tate Bryan and his dad in this video montage that Luke just posted to social media. As the double-digit poundage registers on the scale, the proud little angler erupts with pure ecstasy. Luke Bryan also shared that it took him 45 years to catch a bass over 10 pounds. His son did it in just 12.

It’s no secret that Luke Bryan loves hunting and fishing. I mean he even has a song titled Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day. Though he’s got what most people would consider a dream job, he mentions in the song that if he could make a living out of walking in the woods and hooking big bass, then he wouldn’t have a worry in the world.

Luke Bryan is likely gearing up for another big turkey hunting season this spring before his Country On Tour kicks off in June. It’s great to see he’s using his downtime to get out on the water with his boys and do some fishing too though. Bryan’s sons also co-starred in the music video for his incredible fishing ballad titled Bill Dance.

Luke Bryan’s Song Bill Dance Is The Ultimate Fishing Anthem

Bill Dance is one of the biggest legends the fishing world has ever seen. Not only did he rack up a ton of accomplishments as a competitive angler. But he also revolutionized the concept of fishing television shows. While his TV show does impart wisdom to viewers about fishing techniques and strategy, the show isn’t just educational. It’s also highly entertaining thanks to Bill Dance’s larger-than-life personality.

Over the years he’s had some big names join him on the TV show, including plenty of country music singers like Porter Wagoner, Hank Williams Jr., and Jerry Reed. He also took former Super Bowl champ Terry Bradshaw out on the water a while back. At 82 years old, he’s still going strong. He recently even taught country music singer Stephanie Quayle how to bass fish too. He’s also hit the water with Luke Bryan on plenty of occasions.

Given Bill Dance’s solid connections to the country music industry, it was about time that somebody honored the largemouth legend in a Tennessee hat with his own special song. Luke Bryan’s underrated smash hit Bill Dance is a musical tribute well fit for the fishing icon. The song just makes you feel like you’re on a bass boat under blue skies and sunshine. It’s perfect for those days you’re in the office instead of out on the water. The music video is absolutely epic too. In addition to Luke Bryan and his two sons, it also includes big-time bass fisherman Kevin Van Dam and legendary Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.