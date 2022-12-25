Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Rattles Texas Just Ahead of Christmas

Weeks after Midland, Texas residents were hit with a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, another 5.4-magnitude quake struck the area once again.

The New York Post reports that on Friday (December 23rd) Midland, Texas residents experienced another large quake near the center of town. It was noted that the United States Geological Survey revealed the quake took place about three miles under the area. However, the shakes were reported over a wide area that stretched from the heart of Texas to as far as New Mexico.

Although small earthquakes in Texas are not unheard of, the larger quakes are considered rare. Speaking about Midland, a United States Geological Survey seismologist revealed to the media outlet, “The area is known for oil and gas production, so that will research. We’re sure people are going to be looking at the number of wastewater injection sites in the region.”

The New York Post reported that November’s earthquake occurred around 100 miles away from the epicenter of the recent quake. The previous incident caused Texas’ oil and gas regulators to propose tougher temporary restrictions on the sources’ production. This is in order to help limit large seismic activity.

Meanwhile, Seismologists confirmed that it is still too early to determine whether the most recent earthquake is linked to wastewater injection. But researchers are still working to determine the cause.

Midland, Texas Residents Spoke Out About the Previous 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake

As previously reported, Midland, Texas residents spoke to the media about their experiences with the previous 5.4-magnitude earthquake. The small town north of San Antonio.

“It was nothing like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Kelley Morgan, a Midland resident explained about the earthquake. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”

Morgan then shared, “I’m not going to lie, I was kind of scared because it kept going. This one was longer and definitely stronger than anything I’ve ever felt.”

Gary Ford, a resident of Abilene, Texas, said he felt the earthquake more than 150 miles from Midland. “All of sudden, while I was working on my computer, I heard a noise like something was coming through the wall in the room next to me.”