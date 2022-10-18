Maine Angler Reveals His Expensive Trick Used To Catch 104 Fish in a Weekend

Josh Treadwell decided to try something new and combine fishing with video games. The results were 104 fish caught over the weekend. Treadwell and his friend Ryan McCarthy fished at Sebago Lake in Cumberland County on October 7-8, during which time they caught a total of 104 fish. 103 of these were lake trout, the Bangor Daily News reports. This showcases the effectiveness of their chosen lures and modern technology.

Treadwell makes a living off of YouTube and has been doing so for the past year. “We slayed them,” he gushed. “We could have caught more if we had found them a little sooner.” The men caught a combined total of 65 catches on October 7, including one salmon. They began fishing at 6:30 in the morning and only stopped around five o’clock in the evening. For six of those hours, they stayed in one location.

Treadwell and McCarthy had a productive morning catching splake, brook trout, and smallmouth bass at an area pond. They then returned to Sebago lake and caught another 39 lake trout in just 5 hours. “I was exhausted on Saturday,” explained Treadwell. He relays how the anglers had to continually reel in their jigs at both areas to keep them away from a large group of loons that were diving after baitfish.

More on Treadwell’s fishing methods

Treadwell’s father showed him how to fly fish when he was young. Now, he posts videos of himself fishing different types of fish on his Bend It Fishing YouTube channel. Although this was only the third time at Sebago, it resulted in his most successful trip by far. “It’s a great lake, but we did piss off one person because they kept trolling around us and not catching anything and we caught like 40 in front of him, so he was a little grumpy,” Treadwell quipped about one livid Facebook poster.

Treadwell has taken the process of jigging and made it into something special. He uses sonar equipment to find bait fish, then drives around 15-20 mph until he finds them. While the lake trout are feeding on the bait, Treadwell lowers his jig down with a spinning rod.

Treadwell says the tech ‘is like a video game’

He watches how the fish react to it in real-time on live imaging, and then sets the hook when they bite.“This is the way that I hunt for fish,” Treadwell explained. “I have what’s called live imaging, where I can see how big the fish is on the screen. I can see if it’s swimming to my jig or my buddy’s jig.” He is able to see the precise second the fish grabs his bait, so he knows when to set the hook.”It’s super cool,” Treadwell observed. “It really is like a video game.”

Many anglers use similar electronics to fish for bass and walleye in depths no greater than 30 feet. “That’s what they’re really, really good at,” he explained. “I’m pushing my technology to the limit and seeing down 100 feet.” Instead of keeping his techniques to himself, Treadwell likes to share his knowledge so that others can learn how to fish. He posts videos on the Bend It Fishing YouTube channel teaching viewers different methods. “That’s why I started the YouTube channel,” he said.