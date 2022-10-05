Maine Antlerless Deer Website Crashes: Sales Rescheduled

Hunters looking to snag their permits for antlerless deer in Maine are facing some obstacles as this hunting season prepares to get underway. According to reports, the website for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is facing an outage on the first day to purchase the hunting permits online (October 5).

Maine Officials Are Rescheduling Initial Permits Until Next Week

Wednesday, October 5 was to be the first day that hunters could purchase “any deer permits for the upcoming hunting season. However, technology wasn’t going to make this easy for the customers as the website for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is facing an outage. Making the purchases impossible for online buyers.

However, the officials were soon able to give customers an update on the issues, posting information to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Facebook page.

Originally, the Maine wildlife officials posted that they are “aware the site is currently down and you are likely seeing a “504 Gateway Time-Out” message.” According to the post, the officials plan to update users as information on the social media site regarding the website issues continues to emerge.

Sales Move To Tuesday As Officials Try To Determine What Made The Site Go Down

Not long after the original post, Maine wildlife officials updated customers regarding plans to reschedule the initial purchase date. According to the post, experts are still working to assess what caused the outage.

“No one was able to purchase a permit,” the Facebook post notes.

“We are rescheduling the permits to go for sale on Tuesday, October 11 at 11:00 AM,” the update continues. The post adds that the officials share in the “frustrations and apologize for the inconvenience.”

“We look forward to better serving you next week,” the message notes.

Officials Recommend Hunters Test Deer For Deadly Disease Before Consuming The Venison

This hunting season experts are recommending that hunters have their deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease prior to consuming any of the meat. The suggestion is also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological condition that infects deer, elk, moose, and caribou. The disease attacks the animal’s nervous system, altering the animal’s behaviors and muscle coordination. The disease is incurable once it spreads in the animal and always proves to be deadly. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is often spread from animal to animal via contact with infected saliva, urine, or feces.