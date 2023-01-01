maine-lobster-industry-earns-major-victory-in-endangered-right-whale-fight

Maine’s congressional delegation rejoiced over budget language that postpones federal regulations that might damage Maine’s lobster industry. In a massive, sweeping budget bill passed by the delegation, language was included that would prohibit federal fisheries regulators from issuing any new regulations on the industry until 2028.

Environmentalists and courts alike have been exerting strong pressure on regulators to implement further limitations for the lobster fishery in order to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whales, whose population is believed to be less than 350. While Maine’s leaders agree that measures are already being established by seafood professionals in order to minimize entanglements, they also argue that their industry has negligible impact on these creatures’ numbers.

“This is a great win for the lobster industry in Maine,” Sen. Susan Collins told Maine Public Radio. As a Republican, she serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee responsible for designing and passing budget bills. “The entire delegation plus the governor and the Department of Marine Resources experts have worked really hard to secure this legislation. Our concern is that if the federal regulators were to impose another set of onerous regulations on the industry … that it truly would result in the closure of the fishery. And that’s the direction that the federal agencies were headed.”

Senator Angus King described the impending regulations as a “financial death sentence” for one of Maine’s most iconic industries. It’s worth $1.5 billion and supplies thousands of jobs in coastal towns. The language written into the budget bill will give researchers time to compile more data about where right whales are found. It will also direct financial support toward developing fishing gear that minimizes harm to these whales.

Maine Lobster Industry used thousands of miles of rope in whale waters

“Under the court order in November, the lobster fishery in Maine would be shut down in two years,” King explained. “That’s the stark reality of what we are facing and that’s why we had to act. What we’ve come up with a good proposal that basically pauses this draconian court order for up to six years.”

During the meeting, all four delegation members noted that no right whale injury due to Maine lobster gear had been reported since 2004. They also pointed out that not a single death had been attributed to it. Conversely, numerous incidents of whales killed or severely injured by ships and Canadian fishing tackle have happened in recent years.

Environmental activists argue that almost all of the gear found on whales cannot be pinpointed to a particular fishery. In addition, they explain that Maine’s lobster industry utilizes thousands of miles worth of rope in their waters. Nonetheless, committee members disagree. They contend that data is scarce. They insist that this fiscal year bill will provide assistance with the issue.

Other states in the House and Senate might attempt to remove lobster regulations from the budget bill of $1.7 trillion. However, members from Maine are confident that won’t happen. As Congress hastens to conclude the legislation, Maine’s representatives remain optimistic about its future.