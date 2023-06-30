Make Smokey Bear proud, leave fireworks at home this 4th of July weekend

Help keep our wildlife and wild places safe this holiday weekend and 4th of July by leaving the fireworks at home and practicing safe campfires.

In a joint statement Thursday, National Forest and Park Service Officials are reminding visitors to leave fireworks at home and be careful with campfires this 4th of July weekend.

“As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, Forest Service and Park Service officials are reminding the public that all fireworks – sparklers included – are prohibited on all federal public lands, including the Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park,” the parks begin.

Visitors are also reminded to be careful with campfires. Increasingly dry conditions and higher temperatures make both a very real, present danger.

“Fireworks pose a serious fire threat,” offers Micah Johnson, Acting Fire Management Officer for Olympic Interagency Fire Management. “People often assume fireworks are only risky in forested areas. But other areas across the peninsula like campgrounds and sparsely vegetated areas you can find along the coast are susceptible too.”

No other fire restrictions are currently in place on the Olympic National Forest or Park. But visitors are asked to be mindful of dry conditions across the U.S. this summer.

By following these safety tips, visitors can help prevent avoidable wildfires this 4th of July and year-round:

1.) Let the night sky be your show

Fireworks are illegal on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service. Violators are subject to a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52) and may additionally be held liable for suppression costs. Check local jurisdictions if visiting State, County, or City parks.

2.) Keep campfires small

A campfire is less likely to escape control if it is small. A large fire may cast hot embers long distances. Add firewood in small amounts as existing material burns.

3.) Select the right spot for your campfire this 4th of July

Where campfires are legal, choose a site with an existing ring. Fire pits in established campgrounds are the best spots.

On the coast, fires may not be closer than 10 feet to the nearest beach logs and may not exceed 3 feet in diameter.

If you are dispersed camping in Olympic National Forest and choose to build a campfire, avoid building it near your tent, structures, vehicles, shrubs or trees, and be aware of low-hanging branches overhead. Clear the site down to bare soil, at least five feet on all sides, and circle it with rocks. Store unused firewood a good distance from the fire.

Please follow Leave No Trace principles to minimize campfire impacts.

4.) Extinguish all campfires before leaving – even if gone for a short period of times

Bring a shovel and a bucket of water to extinguish any escaped embers. When you are ready to leave, drown all embers with water, stir the coals, and drown again. Repeat until the fire is DEAD out. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

5.) Attend your campfire at all times

A campfire left unattended for even a few minutes can grow into a costly, damaging wildfire. Stay with your campfire from start to finish until it is dead out. This is also a requirement by law. In addition, it ensures any escaping sparks or embers can extinguish quickly.

Call 911 to report the illegal use of fireworks or unsafe fire use this 4th of July. Additional campfire and wildfire safety information is also on www.smokeybear.com.