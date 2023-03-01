Mama Bald Eagle Allows Herself to Be Buried in Snow to Protect Her Eggs

While fiercely protecting her eggs from the brutal Minnesota winter, a mama bald eagle allowed herself to be buried up to her head in snow.

Last Wednesday, a snowstorm blew threw Minnesota. Even blistering cold and endless falling snow, however, can’t keep a mother eagle from her nest. As inch after inch of snow fell, the eagle continued her stoic stance, her eggs safely tucked beneath her.

As the sun rose, the eagle finally shook the snow from her body to check on her babies, explained Lori Naumann, a spokesperson for the Nongame Wildlife Program in Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources. The bald eagle then rolled her eggs over to ensure they remained warm enough through the blizzard.

The actions of the dedicated eagle were captured by the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam. The camera runs 24/7, helping wildlife officials to monitor the bald eagle and her mate as they await the arrival of their two precious eaglets.

After weeks of preparing their nest for their new arrivals, the mama bald eagle laid her first egg just after noon on February 15. Her typical hunting and traveling behavior came to a slow stop as her full attention turned toward her coming eaglet.

Three days later, wildlife officials witnessed the birth of a second egg. While the mother eagle continued to watch over her babies, the father provided food.

Every so often, the pair switch roles, but the hunting partner never strays too far from their mate in case of intruders or predators. In 34-39 days, the large eggs will hatch, revealing the fuzzy eaglets inside.

While her mate was on hunting duty, a major snowfall arrived in the Twin Cities, promising at least a foot of snow. And as the sun set on Wednesday, February 22, that snow arrived.

Between midnight and 6:00 am the next day (Thursday), the area in which the eagles were nested received 13.4 inches of snow, according to the DNR. In the black of night, temperatures plummeted below 18 degrees. Thankfully, however, bald eagles can withstand even the toughest winters.

With her double layers of feathers, the mama eagle stayed warm and dry, even as snow continued to cover her. Eagles have stiff exterior feathers, which zip together over their fluffy down feathers, creating an overcoat designed to channel water away from their down and skin.

Because of this, the bald eagle’s main concern remained her eggs. That said, eagles build their nests with harsh weather in mind as well. Beneath the eagle, the eggs were tucked deep inside a bole, a hole created to keep them warm.

Typically, an eagle will roll their eggs every half hour or so to encourage even development. As the nest filled with frozen water, however, the eagle prioritized keeping the eggs dry over keeping them rotating. If eggs become too moist, they can freeze.

Thanks to the bald mama eagle’s ardent protection, though, her eggs made it through the night just fine. The Minnesota DNR expects both eggs to hatch around March 23 or 24.