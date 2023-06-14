Mama rabbit takes on bullsnake to defend babies – and wins

While attempting to snag an easy lunch, a bullsnake in Colorado faced, and quickly lost to, an unlikely opponent: a mama rabbit.

In a series of Instagram posts, Colorado resident Giselle Koo shared the bizarre battle she witnessed during a visit to the Butterfly Pavilion, a Westminster zoo specializing in invertebrates. “One of the most insane things I’ve ever witnessed,” Koo wrote in the caption.

At first, it appears as though the snake is attempting to conquer a particularly ambitious meal. Snakes do have uniquely flexible jaws, allowing them to consume prey larger than themselves. A fully grown rabbit, however, is a bit much for a bullsnake of this size, even with its specialized talents.

As the footage continues, the situation only becomes more strange. Despite being perfectly capable of escaping the snake, the rabbit continues to charge toward it. Again and again, the bullsnake lunges for the rabbit, the rabbit narrowly dodging each strike but always coming back for more.

Eventually, the rabbit’s commitment to overcoming the snake pays off. The rabbit continues to trample the bullsnake until it retreats into the brush nearby, leaving the rabbit relatively unscathed.

In subsequent videos, the reason for the rabbit’s fierce fight against the snake becomes clear: she had a nest of babies nearby.

Rabbits typically flee bullsnakes – unless their babies are involved

Typically, when a rabbit is approached by a predator, it doesn’t even attempt to fight. With no real means of defense, the rabbit will flee and hide as quickly as possible.

Like other prey species, mama rabbits don’t spend a lot of time near their babies. Though it might seem counterintuitive, it gives the babies the best chance of survival. The idea is that a lurking predator will go after the adult, not bothering to look for the babies.

A bullsnake, however, is far more interested in baby rabbits, prey they can easily swallow whole. And with her babies in peril, a mama rabbit has only one choice: defend her nest by any means necessary.

Unlike their look-alike, the rattlesnake, bullsnakes aren’t venomous. That said, they are powerful constrictors that need mere milliseconds to sink their backward-curving, hook-like teeth into their prey. Before the animal has a hope of escape, the snake coils around it, gripping it in a stranglehold.

Meanwhile, a rabbit has claws, teeth, and strong hind legs to use in its attempt to fend off predators. This doesn’t always work, particularly against a large predator. In the fight against the bullsnake, however, it was enough to convince the reptile that the baby rabbits weren’t worth the struggle.

Though she filmed the entire saga, Koo wisely kept her distance. Even if the bullsnake had defeated the mama rabbit and moved on to its preferred prey, it’s important to allow nature to run its course. Snakes need to eat too!

“Perhaps it’s sad for the mice and rats but these beautiful creatures deserve to live and thrive as well,” Koo wrote. “But today we can celebrate the strength and victory of mama bun, and admire her bravery and commitment to her babies!”