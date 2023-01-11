Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud, Violations

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement officials recently arrested a man for violating deer hunting laws and contest fraud. The arrest took place in Louisiana’s Grant Parish on Jan. 3.

According to local reports, agents arrested 35-year-old Farrion Fletcher Jr. for harvesting deer over the season limit, not complying with deer tagging requirements, and fraud surrounding a hunting contest. In addition, he was also cited for criminal trespassing.

Officials began investigating Fletcher early last month. They soon learned that he used the eight-point deer he took on Dec. 4, 2022, to enter into a big buck contest.

Later, on Dec. 29, 2022, officials concluded that he took the deer on property he didn’t have the authorization to hunt on and also tagged and validated the hunt with a tag other that was not his.

To make matters worse, agents later determined that he killed six antlered deer during the 2022-23 deer season. Additionally, they determined he killed three deer over the seasonal limit for the area.

Then, agents concluded the deer he entered into the big buck contest was the fourth antlered deer he took for the most recent deer season.

On Jan. 3, agents arrested Fletcher, and he was booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Indiana wildlife officials arrest four men for deer hunting crimes, trespassing

In Louisiana, taking deer over the season’s limit can result in paying anywhere between $250 and $500 and 90 days in jail. In addition, failing or improperly tagging deer can also result in a fine of $350.

At the same time, hunting contest fraud also brings up to a $3,000 fine and a one-year jail sentence. Criminal trespassing also brings a $100 to $500 fine and up to a month in jail. At this time, it’s unclear if Fletcher will face civil restitution totaling $6,907 for the replacement value of the animals.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested four men in Indiana for allegedly hunting on someone’s property without prior approval.

According to reports, Mervin Ricon; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, and Orlando Teran are charged with criminal trespassing, using private land without consent, and hunting wild animals without a license.

Last month, conservation officers responded to calls of individuals hunting on the property without consent. The landowner said he saw lights being used by the suspects.

According to documents, the officers worked together with the property owner to locate the individuals. Officers later went to the property and saw Ricon with a firearm while Rincon held a flashlight and shone it in the area. The property owner also found Lambrano and Teran.

Officers tried to identify the men, who refused to provide their names or birthdates. Ricon, Rincon, Lambrano, and Teran were later taken into custody.