Man Arrested for Taking Platypus From Habitat, Bringing It on Train

Police arrested a man for allegedly removing a platypus from its natural habitat Tuesday before taking the animal with him on a train.

The search for a man and woman began after they were reportedly caught on CCTV. The footage showed the pair showing the animal off to others on the train. According to police, they took the animal from the wild in Queensland at around 11 am.

They then boarded the train in Queensland, Australia, with the little platypus wrapped in a towel. Departing the train, the pair took the animal to a nearby shopping center. There, they continued petting it and showing it to other shoppers.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in the wake of the sightings. Police charged him with one count of taking a class 1 protected animal and one count of restriction on keeping or using a taken class 1 protected animal.

The sentence remains undecided, but the man could face up to $288,077 in fines – the maximum penalty for the unlawful taking and keeping of a Platypus from the wild, a Class 1 offense under section 88 of the Nature Conservation Act 1992.

The man told police that he released the animal back into the wild. It was released, however, in the Caboolture River, a different body of water from which it was taken. Officials are currently working to locate it, but it’s likely the platypus will suffer illness, disease, and even death if it remains outside of its natural habitat.

Local police urged anyone who comes into contact with the animal to avoid feeding it or moving it. Doing so could further endanger the already at-risk platypus.

Never Approach a Wild Platypus

So, first and foremost, removing a platypus (or any wildlife) from its natural habitat is a terrible decision because it puts the animal in danger. However, that’s only one of the reasons the actions of the man and woman were ill-advised. In handling a wild platypus, the man also put himself in danger, as the duck-billed aquatic creature is extremely unique.

In addition to being one of the few mammals that lay eggs, it’s also one of the few venomous mammals. The males of the species possess sharp stingers on the heels of their hind feet, allowing them to deliver a powerful dose of venom to any would-be attacker.

“Taking a platypus from the wild is not only illegal but it can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male. They have venomous spurs,” a police spokesperson warned.

Will platypus venom kill you? No. But it’s not a pleasant experience, either. Victims of stings have described them as excruciatingly painful. Unlike a bee sting, the pain can last months in some cases, not just hours or days.