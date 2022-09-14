Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’

One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.

Kane Durrant is a wildlife conservationist and snake catcher at WILD Conservation in New South Wales, Australia. Late last year, he rescued a carpet python from the road and released it into the bush. Upon releasing the snake, the reptile sank its teeth into his wrist. The attack left Durrant with two large gashes on each side of his lower arm.

“It felt like a knife tearing out my wrist,” Durrant explained to Newsweek recently. “And the severed nerve gave a hot burning sensation. The blood spurted nearly six foot from my artery and it was a pretty confronting situation.”

“Once the snake was removed from my arm, I released it into the bush before administering first aid to myself,” Durrant continued. The snake catcher’s injuries were so severe that he required emergency surgery on his damaged wrist.

Last week, Durrant revisited the scary python encounter in a post he shared on WILD Conservation’s Instagram account. He shared three graphic photos of his injuries and shared details of his recovery from the last year.

“This terrible Carpet Python bite left me injured beyond imagined capabilities of this species,” Durrant wrote on Instagram. “My radial artery and nerve were severed as the snake twisted around my arm and so I began the long road to recovery. It’s been 12 months now and I’m still at it and as strong as ever.”

Wildlife Expert Shockingly Back at Work Within 48 Hours of Python Attack

Kane Durrant also documented his encounter in a lengthy video posted to YouTube last October. The video begins while Durrant is still in the hospital and goes on to show his recovery process. Even a year later, the scars on his wrist are still prominently seen.

To this day, Durrant can’t fully feel his wrist because of the damaged nerves. You can see exactly where the python latched onto him on both sides of his wrist. He spoke further about his recovery with Newsweek.

“Recovery was reasonably fast and defied expectations,” he told the outlet. “I was back at work 48 hours later, though in a sling and cast. I went through a rehabilitative period of physio and rest and still have lasting nerve pain/pins and needles.”

Carpet pythons are native to Australia and New Guinea and usually grow between 6 and 13 feet long. Since they aren’t venomous, they’re often kept as pets and attacks are rare unless provoked. Yet if they do strike, their 80 backward facing teeth can inflict plenty of damage. That’s because their teeth are designed to prevent their prey from escaping as they hook into flesh. Look no further than Kane Durrant’s injuries for proof.

“There’s some lasting internal damage around the radial nerve and artery. But I can still do what I love and advocate for wildlife conservation through our ongoing projects,” Durrant added in a Facebook post.