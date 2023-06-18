Man brings 20 pet snakes to sunbathe in public park

When it comes to pet-friendly parks, it’s a generally accepted rule that “pet” really means “dog.” Without regulations, though, this could technically mean any pet. Cats, hamsters, the alligator who sleeps in its owner’s bed… For one exotic pet owner, it was an invitation to bring his pet snakes to enjoy the warmth of the summer sun.

The exact number of snakes varies a little depending on the source. The park, however, reported that the man brought 20 of his reptilian friends to sunbathe – and does so regularly.

“Several people have contracted us with concerns about someone bringing snakes into the park,” Friends of Barshaw Park wrote on Facebook. “It’s been reported that recently 20 snakes were brought in by the person.”

Okay, make sure you're sitting down for this one.



Someone has been bringing their pet snakes into my local park. And the response from everyone is…that's fine? pic.twitter.com/ckdnRfqpBm — Jamie Kinlochan (@JamieKinlochan) June 14, 2023

The park’s report received mixed reactions. While some called for the immediate ban of both the man and his pet snakes, many came to his defense. Those in the latter group spoke highly of his knowledge about, and obvious care for, his reptiles.

“Really nice guy,” one woman wrote, recalling meeting the man and his snakes on multiple occasions while at the park with her children. “Answered the 1,001 questions we had about snakes. The snakes were under control and enjoying a little sunbathe.”

Another described the snake owner as “really nice and full of smiles,” claiming complaints about him were over the top.

Despite their support, the feelings of his fellow parkgoers were quickly superseded by local authorities. In a statement regarding the snakes, they reminded residents that exotic pets are unacceptable in public parks.

“Non-domestic pets such as snakes should not be brought into our parks,” they said. “Consent has not been provided for this to take place.”

Should pet-friendly parks allow pet snakes?

First and foremost, it’s fantastic that this pet owner is clearly dedicated to his snakes and their quality of life. By all accounts, he’s knowledgable, friendly, and not attempting to frighten fellow parkgoers with his cold-blooded companions. On top of that, many reported that his snakes are always under control and never allowed to venture away from him.

As a general rule, however, it’s best that snakes are not allowed in parks. It’s not because snakes are more dangerous than other pets, they aren’t – though it goes without saying that venomous species should remain in their owners’ homes at all times.

Instead, it’s for the protection of the ecosystem. Local authorities specified that “non-domestic” pets aren’t among those allowed in public spaces. Well, this could mean one of two things (and probably both).

The first is “domestic” meaning those tame and kept by humans: dogs and cats, of course, but certain species of ferret, pig, goat, horse, donkey, etc., technically fall into this category as well.

The second, and perhaps more important, is “domestic” meaning existing or occurring inside a particular country. Sadly, pet snakes escape and/or are abandoned by their owners every day. It’s how the Florida Everglades became home to a large and unmanageable population of invasive Burmese pythons.

The park where this took place is located in Scotland, a country with only three native species of snake: the grass snake, the adder, and the smooth snake. Any snake species outside of these three, even those that aren’t large or venomous, pose a threat to the native ecosystem, should it escape into the wild.

That’s not to say that this man would intentionally release one of his pet snakes. Accidents, however, happen all the time, and it only takes one mistake for serious damage to occur.