Man Dies After Diving Off 50-Foot Cliff into Washington’s Toutle River: Report

Local authorities recovered the body of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg, Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Search efforts concluded after a day of looking for Hogg in the Toutle River.

Hogg, a resident of Battle Ground, Washington, did not resurface from the water after jumping into the water at Toutle River near Castle Rock. Police first received a call about the situation on Wednesday at approximately 3:50 pm.

Firefighters and police arrived on the scene first. A dive team and a drone team also aided in recovery efforts. The search lasted until 11 pm that night and resumed the next morning on Thursday. That afternoon, around 2 pm, Hogg’s remains were recovered, officials report.

Friends and family also had been assisting in search and recovery efforts, police reported.

According to investigators, Hogg jumped into the river from a cliff hanging 50 feet above the water Reportedly, he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip.

The coroner’s office currently is conducting an investigation into the official cause of death.

Man Dies in Cliff Diving Accident on Toutle River in Washington; Another Climber Dies at Mount Diablo State Park in California

In another incident occurring weeks before the Toutle River tragedy, a climber at Mount Diablo State Park was rescued after falling around sixty feet, authorities report.

First responders rescued the climber at Mount Diablo State park two weeks ago. He fell around sixty feet down a cliff side. The 19-year-old climber, whose name has yet to be released, was climbing up Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo. Around 4:40 p.m, authorities report the man fell between 30 and 60 feet. The young man landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.

Officials did not provide many details on the situation. However, they stated the climber sustained major injuries.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter quickly responded to the scene. The chopper lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician to assist the fallen man.

The 19-year-old was brought from the ledge and into the helicopter. Then, the helicopter crew airlifted him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. California State Park Rangers are currently investigating the incident. However, authorities withheld details on the climber’s current condition.

Fox News provided photos of the airlift rescue mission here. The photos show where exactly the young victim fell.

Barely visible, a first responder attends to the young man as he lay on a ledge. Responders took the picture from a bird’s eye view angle from inside the helicopter.

In both Mount Diablo State Park in California and Toutle River in Washington, communities experienced tremendous losses after these tragic deaths. Unfortunately, tragedies like these occur at some of the least expected times, and they serve as reminders to always take every precaution possible when adventuring outdoors.