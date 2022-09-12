Man Dies in Tragic Canoe Accident on Minnesota River

In a tragic incident that unfolded over the weekend, a man was found dead in Minnesota after being reported missing during a canoe trip on Saturday.

Authorities found the 43-year-old man’s body deceased in the water around 4 p.m. on Sunday. He was originally reported missing the previous day.

Deputies responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake.

According to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the man was in a canoe harvesting wild rice. He was reported missing after his canoe was located unoccupied and overturned.

After searching throughout the day on Saturday, authorities found the man’s body in the river on Sunday afternoon.

The canoe incident and the man’s cause of death both remain under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials stated that the victim’s name wasn’t released until the family was notified, but Fox9 now reports that the deceased man is named Keith Joseph Roy. Roy was from Orr, Minnesota, according to the outlet.

This tragic occurrence will likely shake up the community for quite some time. However, communities across the country have dealt with tragic accidents at state and national parks this summer. For instance, one hiker recently died after being swept away by flash flooding.

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.

Hiker Who Died in Zion National Park Floods Shown Being Swept Down River Before She Died

In the clip shared by KUTV2, a few people cling to fallen tree limbs and canoe-like logs as they sweep past the worried bystanders on the bank. The muddy water travels quickly and barrels over trees and anything else in its path.

In the video, one woman shouts “Dad!,” possibly at one of the people visible in the clip. Perhaps it referred to someone else watching the tragic events unfold. Another helpless onlooker gasps, “Oh my God!”

“We believe it’s her.”



The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in ⁦@ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching. ⁦@KUTV2News⁩ pic.twitter.com/ngd2m0PG7w — Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) August 21, 2022

“We believe it’s her,” the brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told the local station.

Agnihotri hiked with friends through on Friday afternoon when the group was swept downstream by flash floodwaters overtaking the Virgin River.

Monsoon rains increased the amount of water flowing there by a staggering 8,229 gallons, officials said.

Park rangers quickly found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards. They also found several hikers isolated by water on high ground. They believed everyone had been accounted for, until Jetal Agnihotri was reported missing.

Officials at Zion National Park announced they found a missing hiker on Monday in the park near the Court of the Patriarchs.

The officials reported finding Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona near the Virgin River. A medical examiner later pronounced Agnihotri deceased. The search and rescue operation for Agnihotri started on Friday, August 19.



“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said.

Certainly, thoughts and prayers go out to both the victim of the canoe incident in Minnesota and the flooding incident in Utah.