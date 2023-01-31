Man Dies From Venomous Snake Bite Before Paramedics Arrive

Residents of Queensland, Australia, remain on high alert following the death of a father of two from a venomous snake bite inside his home.

The unnamed man, in his 60s, was bitten by the snake just before 10:00 am Saturday (January 28). The toxicology report remains incomplete. It’s believed, however, that he was trying to remove a deadly eastern brown snake from his home when the attack occurred.

Though he was bitten on his hand and the venom had a long way to travel before reaching his heart, the effects were almost immediate. The venom of an eastern brown snake is so potent that, without anti-venom, it can kill in a matter of minutes.

The man’s wife screamed for help as she called emergency services, who rushed to the scene as quickly as they could. Paramedics soon arrived with an arsenal of assistance, bringing a medical helicopter, four ambulances, and a police escort. In the time it took to get there, however, the man had already succumbed to the powerful venom.

Approaching an eastern brown snake without the help of a professional reptile wrangler is almost always ill-advised. But according to neighbors of the deceased, he was an experienced snake handler himself. He owned a number of the reptiles as pets over the years and was more than comfortable with them.

Michelle Vedredi, a neighbor who was at work at the time of the horrific incident, recalled that it was such a startling scene that she received several calls from family and friends worried for her safety. “They were asking if I was OK because the helicopter had been and there were four ambulances and cop cars,” she told Courier Mail. “Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there.”

Reptile Catcher Warns Residents of Rise in Venomous Snakes

Though we’re still in the grips of winter here in the States, it’s summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Because of this, places like Australia are in the peak of snake season. From October to April, snakes – venomous and harmless alike – come out of winter hiding to resume their typical behavior.

“The heat and the humidity is certainly bringing (snakes) out,” Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers’ Heather McMurray explained. “The pythons are loving the humidity and the brown snakes are loving the hot, dry days.”

Tony Harrison, another Australian snake catcher, gave a warning regarding the reappearance of venomous snakes as well. “It’s the time of the year where we are at our busiest. We’re getting 10 to 15 callouts per day,” he said. “If anyone sees a snake try not to interact with it as this may cause the animal to defend itself. If it is venomous then things can go south quickly.”

Should you find yourself the victim of a venomous snake bite, acting quickly is key. Call for help immediately, as paramedics must administer anti-venom in a timely fashion for it to be effective. “Place the firm bandage over the bite site and the rest of the bitten limb, over the top of clothing if there’s some in place,” Harrison explained. “Keep the limb still with a splint, and the patient still as well.”