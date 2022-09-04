man-drowns-in-front-of-lake-mead-national-recreation-area-visitors

National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body of a Lake Mead visitor after witnesses attempted to save the man.

On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 2, a 44-year-old male was spotted by fellow visitors as he struggled in the waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area‘s Lake Mohave. According to their account, he was attempting to swim back to his boat. But the man was not wearing a lifejacket or any “personal floatation device,” the park reports, and was “unable to retrieve multiple life jackets that were thrown overboard from bystanders on the boat.”

Visitors watched as the man disappeared into the water. He was not seen again.

At approximately 2:00 PM, a Lake Mead visitor called 911, and park rangers were alerted. Heading to the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave, Lake Mead rangers responded on the scene to conduct an investigation. Additional family liaison support was also needed for those the man left behind.

To find the victim’s body, an NPS dive team conducted a search of the area through the evening until heavy winds suspended the search. Search and rescue efforts resumed Saturday morning, NPS’s report cites, and his body was finally located and recovered at approximately 11:00 a.m. on September 3.

The Clark County Coroner has been notified and the incident remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

It has been a truly unusual year for Lake Mead. The highly-visited bodies of water have dried up to an all-time low. And as the water disappears, the remains of other victims are finally surfacing.

Lake Mead Death is Eerily Similar to the Story of Thomas Erndt

In late August, one family would finally receive closure on a drowning victim from their own family. Tina Bushman was only 14-years-old when she watched her father drown off the side of their boat. But that was 20 years ago in 2002. Her father, Thomas Erndt, was 42 years old at the time of his death on August 2 of that year.

Almost two decades later to the day, the Clark County Coroner’s Office would call Bushman to tell her that they had identified one of the skeleton’s revealed by Lake Mead’s drought as her father.

Erndt’s remains were discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Bushman’s story lines up with a witness report very similar to this September 2022 Lake Mead death. Back in 2002, park rangers received a report of a male seen swimming without a life jacket near Callville Bay. As he did, other visitors witnessed him drowning. This man, now certainly Erndt, was “struggling out in the water” as his children were unable to help amidst large waves.

Tina Bushman recalls her father jumping off their boat for a simple swim, but he never made it out of the water. His remains are now the first positive identification in a bizarre summer full of Lake Mead human remains.

Water levels in Lake Mead currently stand at 27% of capacity. This is down a staggering 175 feet since 2000. It is also the lowest level since the construction of the Hoover Dam/Lake Mead in the late 1930s.