Man-Eating Tiger Kills Grandfather, Grandson in 24-Hour Period

The 75-year-old grandfather was attacked and killed at his front door Monday morning. His teenage grandson had been killed in a separate tiger attack just two miles away.

As the Deccan Herald reports (via Newsweek), Raju, a grandfather and farm laborer in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka, was standing at the entrance to his home when the wild tiger mauled him to death. Not 24 hours prior, his 18-year-old grandson, Chethan, would die in a separate tiger mauling on a plantation two miles away.

Chethan was harvesting coffee on a plantation bordering the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. There, he was mauled to death, and the animal responsible remains at large.

The tiger, or tigers, would also attack Raju’s son (Chethan’s father) on Sunday, Feb. 12. He is the only one to survive, and is currently in hospital care.

According to the most recent animal attack study by PLOS Biology, tigers (all species) are the second-most deadly wildlife to humanity on the planet. The big cat family is responsible for 1,047 attacks from 1950 to 2019. All attacks would result in human injury, with 1 in 3 proving fatal.

Predatory attacks by large animals are also most prominent in India. 72% of all attacks in PLOS’s study occurred in this country alone. This is a result of India’s large population of tigers, lions, leopards, wolves, and humans.

As Conservation Revitalizes Tiger Populations, Human Conflicts are on the Rise

After this week’s string of fatalities, local forest officials are working to capture the responsible wildlife. The culprit may be a single man-eating tiger, or it may be several.

The term “man-eating” may feel archaic. In countries where big cats roam free, however, it is a “fact of life” term. The Kodagu district where these three men live(d) has also complained about a rise in man-tiger conflicts over the last five years. Currently, the public is demanding that authorities employ new strategies to protect citizens from deadly wildlife.

Representatives for the Nagarahole Reserve would also visit the sites of the deaths. With India’s big cats now protected by conservation reserves, their numbers have risen 33% over the last four years alone, India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change estimates. India is now home to 60% of the tiger family’s global population.

The largest felines alive today, tiger species like India’s Bengal tiger can exceed 700 pounds in the wild. A majority live in Nagarahole Reserve’s boundaries, which cover over 320 square miles between the Kodagu and Mysuru districts in the state of Karnataka.

Yet as conservation succeeds by the big cats in India, human fatalities increase. In January, a 50-year-old farmer was brutally attacked by a tiger while working on his land. He would die hours later in the hospital from complications.