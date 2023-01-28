Man Eyes Moose Stuck in Wire Fencing From His Car, Saves Him With Bare Hands

After driving by a helpless moose trapped in wire fencing, a Canadian man knew he had to pull over and help the wild animal.

According to reports, Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hilmer were driving near British Columbia’s Thirsk Lake when they found the animal on the side of the road.

As seen in a recent clip shared by Hilmer, viewers can see Barharn backing the car up towards the moose, saying: “Poor thing, she’s stuck in the fence.” He then exited his vehicle and walked towards the

After Hilmer encouraged her husband to help, he got out of the car and approached the suffering animal. Then, viewers see Barharn pushing one of the moose’s hooves through the fence with his bare hands.

His efforts seemed to work, and the good samaritan released the animal from the fence. She then went on her merry way, heading back into the woods.

“Off you go baby,” Hilmer can be heard saying in the clip. “You’re welcome. I know she’s thankful.”

The Facebook clip has been seen over 10,000 times in two days. In addition, many commenters are praising Barharn for helping the moose. He later said he thought the animal weighed more than 595 pounds.

According to British Columbia conservation officer Brandon Beck, moose and other animals often get stuck in fences after attempting to jump over them.

Wildlife officer weighs in on couple’s choice to rescue moose

While he applauded the couple for their efforts, he urged people to contact wildlife authorities if they encounter animals in distress instead of trying to help them themselves.

He said: “[Barharn] was able to get it out, but I’ve had other situations where people get hurt by a moose while trying to help them.”

Per reports from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, moose are usually thought to be less dangerous than other animals. However, more people are injured by moose each year than by bears.

“Moose will usually flee when threatened, but under certain circumstances, they can become aggressive. People can be hurt when moose charge, stomp and kick to protect themselves or their young. Understanding a moose’s body language when stressed can help you stay safe,” the department wrote.

For instance, in 2022, a video went viral showing two moose in a driveway in Colorado during the rut. As viewers see, the animals go head-to-head with one another, taking out people’s cars along the way. In addition, one moose ends up in someone’s truck bed, trapped by his antlers.

The viral clip was later reposted by actor Michael Rapaport on his TikTok page. After that, it continued to get millions of views.