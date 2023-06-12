Man filmed harassing newborn sea lion pup on California beach

A diver was recently filmed approaching and petting a sea lion pup on a California beach, sparking outrage from conservationists and countless social media users alike.

The incident occurred at La Jolla Cove in San Diego, a protected marine reserve popular with snorkelers, swimmers, and scuba divers thanks to its thriving wildlife populations, including California sea lions.

In the appalling footage, a man in diving gear approaches a sea lion pup, crouching down in the sand next to it. He then offers it his hand, as you would a dog, and strokes its back. In the background, the coast guard can clearly be heard telling him to give the animal space.

What the footage doesn’t show, is the conversation that reportedly occurred moments before. The diver allegedly asked bystanders if he could pet the sea lion pup, to which someone responded no, explaining it can be rejected by its mother if it smells like a human.

Rather than stepping away, the diver laughed and said, “Let me ask a different question: is it illegal?” before petting the baby sea lion anyway.

Never approach a sea lion pup (or any baby animal)

Like any baby animal, sea lion pups are absolutely adorable. There’s an understandable level of temptation to pet them when you see them. A true animal lover, as one would hope a diving hobbyist would be, however, knows that acting on this temptation is incredibly selfish.

By allegedly touching the sea lion pup with the full knowledge that he was putting it at risk, there is no feigning ignorance for the diver. In that moment, petting the sea lion became indisputable harassment.

As disturbing and disappointing as it is, people have been filmed committing far more aggressive acts against wildlife.

From dragging sharks by the tail to repeatedly chasing down black bears to even more violent behavior, these incidents happen every day. So much so that there are entire social media accounts dedicated to the documentation of such incidents.

The countless threatening acts, however, don’t make the more “harmless” behaviors acceptable. Petting wildlife might not seem harmful on its face, but it very much is.

Petting wildlife is harassment

The bystander at La Jolla was perfectly correct. Petting a sea lion pup does put the baby at risk of abandonment.

On top of that, wildlife view human interaction far differently than we do. To us, it’s a chance to get a picture, video, or memory with our favorite species. For animals, it’s a source of life-threatening levels of stress. It can also cause changes in behavior that, again, put the animal’s life at risk.

“Out of the water, marine mammals are seeking a place to rest and recharge. Interactions from people induce stress that may weaken their immune systems, or frighten them into abandoning pups or falling off rocks,” John Warner, CEO of San Pedro’s Marine Mammal Care Center, told Newsweek.

The sea lion pup was apparently alone. As such, its mother was likely foraging for food and left the baby behind for its protection.

The baby being surrounded by humans could prevent the mother from returning out of fear. If and when she does return, the scent of humans on the pup could damage their bond irreparably.

Putting the lives of wildlife at risk obviously wasn’t enough of a deterrent for the diver. To answer his question, though – it is, in fact, illegal to pet a sea lion pup.

Sea lions and seals are protected species in the United States. It’s against federal law to harass them. Harassment here is defined as “any act of pursuit, torment, or annoyance,” an umbrella under which petting clearly falls.