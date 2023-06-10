Man filmed jumping into Busch Gardens alligator enclosure arrested

A man sparked nationwide outrage last week when he jumped over the barricade in the alligator enclosure while visiting Busch Gardens Tampa. The aspiring social media star now faces a variety of charges for his irresponsible actions.

The man, whom police identified as 20-year-old Jacob Pursifull, visited Busch Gardens on June 1 with two friends. Upon arriving at the alligator enclosure, Pursifull lept the double barrier separating guests from the reptiles, walking within feet of the gators inside.

Witnesses captured Pursifull’s actions on video, which rapidly made their way across the internet, drawing views from millions, including Florida police. As the videos showed Pursifull’s face, police easily tracked down the alleged YouTube and TikTok “prankster.”

The 20-year-old Louisiana resident was arrested Monday evening on charges of burglary, trespassing, and theft of services, according to Tampa police. He was booked into a local jail. The two others present for the ill-advised stunt are not facing charges.

❌DON'T DO THIS ❌ A man hopped the barrier around an alligator exhibit at @BuschGardens in Tampa.



Nick Reid says the guy was roughly 5 feet away from an alligator before getting back on the other side.



📸: Nick Reid pic.twitter.com/FEdznkSoIm — Gage Goulding – NBC2 (@GageGoulding) June 2, 2023

Unsurprisingly, seldom few found his dangerous and disrespectful prank amusing. Among those critical of the influencer’s ignorant actions is Vernon Yates, founder of Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation who has decades of experience with exotic zoo animals and wildlife.

“He is nothing that anybody should look at, ‘Wow, that was cool,’ because that wasn’t,” Yates told Fox 13. “That was stupid.”

By disregarding the rules of the park, Pursifull not only risked his own safety but that of the resident alligators as well.

YouTuber’s actions could have resulted in injury and death

Despite their intimidating appearance, gators pose no threat to humans – if they’re left alone. Approaching a captive alligator is, if anything, even more foolish than stepping too close to one in the wild. Gators kept in zoos and other enclosures associate humans with food and are therefore far more likely to approach with aggression, hoping for lunch.

Zookeepers and other wildlife officials are trained with these encounters in mind. A wannabe YouTuber screaming about “wild Karens” mere feet away from them is at serious risk. And sadly, the incident easily could’ve ended in severe injury for Pursifull and death for the alligator.

“There was no sign of animal respect there,” Yates explained. “Because if he understood that if one of those animals would have grabbed him, they would’ve killed the animal. I think that’s a big part that most people don’t understand, that when these kinds of animals hurt somebody, they become dead animals.”

“[On a] scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, he’s an 11 on what he did wrong. There’s no way you can say to love and respect animals, and you do something that stupid.”

Busch Gardens speaks out against influencer’s alligator stunt

It goes without saying, but the YouTuber’s actions stretch far beyond ignorance. There are multiple signs and barriers warning visitors that, obviously, the alligator enclosure is off limits.

Busch Gardens reported that both security and animal care responded immediately. In the original viral video, you can clearly see and hear a park employee telling Pursifull to exit the enclosure.

“We are thankful to hear that the individuals involved in illegally entering one of our animal habitats recently have been arrested and are facing charges for their dangerous actions,” a park spokesman said.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals is a top priority. We are very grateful to law enforcement, particularly the Tampa Police Department and their law enforcement partners, for their swift action.”