Man finds 3-foot carpet python lurking under grill cover

There’s no better way to enjoy a warm summer’s evening than by firing up the grill to prepare a tasty meal. Unless, of course, you pull your grill cover off and find a 3-foot carpet python coiled underneath. That might spoil the relaxing vibes, just a little.

It all started Monday afternoon, when an Australian resident spotted a carpet python lounging in the sun in their backyard. Unwilling to risk a snake bite, they called in the help of professional snake catcher Steve Brown of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation.

By the time Brown arrived, however, the snake was finished with its sunbathing session. To cool off, it made its way onto the porch and under the homeowner’s grill cover.

After a bake in the sun followed by a relaxing nap in the shade, the snake wasn’t at all concerned with the approaching snake catcher.

“The snake was not fazed when I removed the barbecue cover,” Brown told Newsweek. “The customer was OK, just didn’t want the snake around close to the house. They spotted the snake stretched out near the barbecue on the ground, and it eventually slithered up into the barbecue.”

Plucking the chilled-out carpet python from its metallic hideout, Brown relocated the snake with care, depositing it in a nearby natural space away from any residential areas.

How Dangerous is the Carpet Python?

Australia is known for its abundance of dangerous and deadly wildlife. But just how dangerous is the carpet python? Was a call to a snake catcher really necessary? In short, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Carpet pythons can grow to quite impressive sizes, averaging 8 feet in length but capable of reaching 13 feet or more. Despite their large size, they’re a non-venomous, relatively docile species. However, they can and will defend themselves if they feel threatened.

Now, with no venom, the bite of a carpet python won’t kill or cause serious illness. But it won’t be painless, either.

With a mouth lined with 80 sharp, backward-facing teeth, their bite can cause severe lacerations and punctures. If left untreated, bites from even non-venomous snakes can lead to skin infections and necrosis (tissue death).

If the thought of dealing with a painful snake bite sounds manageable, keep in mind that snake species are easily mistaken for one another.

While there are plenty of rules of thumb for snake identification, they’re not 100 percent accurate. You might think you’re dealing with a harmless species when in fact the snake before you is capable of inflicting life-altering injuries.

Because of this, it’s always best to contact a professional rather than attempt to handle a wild snake yourself. “If you see a snake, call a professional to relocate it rather than putting yourself at risk,” Brown said.