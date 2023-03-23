Man Horrified to Find Human Skeleton While Hunting for Deer Antlers

While searching for shed deer antlers in the woods, a man received the shock of his life when he discovered a human skeleton instead.

The incident took place near Humboldt, Kansas, a small town about 100 miles outside of Wichita. Like every spring, the man ventured into the woods to hunt for discarded antlers.

In winter, deer antlers become weak and fall off. The dropped antlers typically provide a calcium source for small animals. As the weather slowly warms, the antlers left behind are collected by “shed hunters” such as the Kansas man.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, hoped not to leave the forest empty-handed, but he never could have guessed the gruesome turn his day would take.

Stumbling upon human remains rather than a set of deer antlers, the horrified man reported the discovery to the police. Both the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office soon arrived at the scene to conduct a death investigation.

“On Saturday, March 18, at around 5:50 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance with the investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene,” the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Upon arrival, they found human skeletal remains.”

This Isn’t the First Time Someone Found Human Remains While Searching for Deer Antlers

The person to whom the remains belong remains unidentified, as of the latest reports. Authorities did not disclose how long they estimated the body to have been lying on the ground. They did, however, reveal that identification would take longer than usual due to the corpse’s extreme state of decomposition.

“Positive identification is expected to take longer than typical cases due to the condition of the remains,” the KBI said. “Death investigations may be determined to be the result of homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident. No threat to the public exists related to this incident.”

Investigators scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The date of this procedure remains unknown. The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

“In these types of cases, investigators typically first consider individuals who have been reported missing in the area,” KBI told Fox News. They made no mention of any possible missing persons cases in connection with the discovery.

Kansas is home to both mule deer and white-tailed deer, making it a popular destination for antler hunting. Should the man’s discovery result in a solved missing person’s case, it wouldn’t be the first time hunters and hikers accidentally helped to do so.

Back in 2021, a man searching deer antlers in Missouri discovered human remains under identical circumstances. The ensuing investigation determined the remains belonged to a mixed martial arts fighter who went missing two years prior.