Man finds live ladder snake lurking in bag of broccoli

A 63-year-old man received a shock when he opened a bag of broccoli bought from his local Aldi and found a live ladder snake curled among the stalks.

After purchasing the vegetable from the grocery store, UK resident Neville Linton put it in the fridge, completely unaware of the scaly intruder. Three days later, when he brought out the broccoli for a meal and cut open the plastic covering, he finally spotted the ladder snake.

“It was pretty frightening,” Linton told The Mirror. “I’m not good with snakes. It’s lucky I didn’t just leave the broccoli out in the kitchen, or it would have been loose in the house. That would have been a huge risk for us because we have two vulnerable people living here.”

When he first saw the ladder snake, Linton hoped it was a caterpillar. Quickly realizing it was far too big (and the wrong texture) to be an insect, he called his sister for help. Upon her arrival, she immediately identified the animal as a snake. The pair then drove the reptile back to Aldi in a plastic container.

“I thought she was joking at first, but I backed off when I saw it start moving,” Linton recalled. “The guy in the shop was pretty frightened, too.”

It’s not every day you find a ladder snake in a head of broccoli. Unsurprisingly, Aldi said it was a first for them, as well as their vegetable supplier.

“Our supplier has never had a complaint of this nature and has robust processes in place to prevent such issues from occurring,” an Aldi spokesman explained. “We are investigating this isolated incident and have apologized to Mr. Linton that our usual high standards were not met.”

Are ladder snakes dangerous?

So, this all seems very dramatic. The man who found the snake seemed extremely concerned for those living in his home as well as himself. But did the snake pose any real risk to the family?

Well, it’s completely fair to feel startled finding a snake in your veggies. However, ladder snakes aren’t a threat to humans.

Endemic to southwestern Europe, the ladder snake is a nonvenomous species. A bite wouldn’t be comfortable, but with no venom or fangs to speak of, its tiny teeth would leave an injury similar to small scratches.

This one was clearly very young, as ladder snakes reach around 4 feet in length on average, with the largest individuals stretching over 5 feet.

Like other rat snakes, ladder snakes eat primarily mice and similar small mammals, such as rabbits and shrews. The broccoli snake was too young and small for even these prey, though, and will likely eat lizards, spiders, and grasshoppers until it gets a little bigger.

The most astounding part of the story is the snake’s survival. After returning to the grocery store, the ladder snake found a new home at the Dudley Zoo.

This means it somehow survived the processing of the broccoli, being encased in plastic for multiple days, and three days in a freezing refrigerator.

A snake left too long in the cold can quickly become ill and die. Wild snakes can generally go an astounding two months without food and weeks or even months without fresh water, but it’s an impressive survival story for the ladder snake nonetheless.