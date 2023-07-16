Man fired after saving moose calf from black bear on highway

Allowing nature to run its course when you’re capable of interfering can be an extremely tough thing to do. It’s imperative, however, that you always do so, both to protect the balance of nature and to ensure your own safety as well as that of wildlife. This is a lesson one Canadian man learned the hard way when he lost his job after saving a moose calf from a black bear.

While traveling alone in a company vehicle, Mark Skage, a Fort Nelson, B.C. resident, spotted a newborn moose alone near the road. Its mother nowhere in sight, the little calf was almost hit by multiple passing cars, concerning the AFD Petroleum Inc. employee.

Skage stopped his car with the intention of scaring the moose away from the road. The moment he opened the truck door, however, the calf showed interest in the vehicle and attempted to climb in.

At first, Skage had no intention of allowing the animal into his car. But when he realized that there was a large black bear standing some 50 yards away, eyeing the calf, he couldn’t resist taking action.

After helping the moose into his car, Skage drove the five-and-a-half hours home, away from the calf’s habitat.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Skage defended his actions. “I just couldn’t do it, in my heart,” he wrote. “People can say all they want.”

“I know as outdoorsmen, we talk about predator control,” Skage continued. “Black bears are the number one predator for those calves. So I just thought, ‘Well, I can’t take care of the predator, but I guess maybe I can try and help out this little calf.'”

Canadian man loses job over moose calf rescue

According to Skage, his employer, AFD Petroleum, cited the incident as a “grievous conflict with their wildlife policies” and let him go.

Following Skage’s social media post, the company released a statement of its own. In it, they said they’re aware of the posts documenting the incident. They don’t agree, however, Skage’s actions were the correct ones, however well-intended.

“Instead of reporting the situation to a conservation officer and allowing the authorities to handle the rescue and relocation of the moose, the individual made the independent decision to transport an uninjured moose calf, a wild animal, in the front seat of his company vehicle for many hours,” AFD Petroleum president Dale Reimer told CBC.

“This not only put the employee and other road users at risk but also potentially caused distress and harm to the moose.”

Because of Skage’s actions, the moose calf found a temporary home in a wildlife rehabilitation center. When she’s old enough to survive on her own, officials will release her back into the wild.

Never handle or relocate wildlife

While an at least somewhat happy ending for the calf (it still lost its mother), the employer is correct in their assertion that handling wildlife is virtually never the right move. We don’t typically think of moose as ferocious, but they absolutely can be, especially when defending their calves.

Had the moose calf’s mother been nearby when the impromptu relocation took place, Skage would have found himself at the mercy of an enraged 1,000-pound, 6-foot-tall animal more than capable of causing life-threatening injuries with her hard, fast kicks.

On top of that, handling or moving wildlife from its original habitat is illegal. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to help, but the proper authorities should be contacted in these situations rather than attempting to handle it on your own.

“It’s always the best idea is always to do the best you can to move away,” explained WildSafeBC program manager Lisa Lopez. “Provide space.”

“If you can, keep an eye on the animal and then call the experts in to make sure, but definitely keep space between yourself and that animal.”